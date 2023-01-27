Atomic Heart PC Requirements Revealed

There’s plenty for gamers to look forward to in February, with a number of exciting titles slated to launch. One of the most exciting-looking new releases of this year so far has to be Atomic Heart. The upcoming sci-fi shooter RPG from Mundfish recently went gold, meaning that it’s now full steam ahead for this robot-riddled adventure.

The game itself will transport players into the android-filled, action-packed world of an alternate-history version of Russia, set way off into the future. Atomic Heart promises to deliver a solid level of challenge in its combat, as well as a highly engaging story that players who love games such as the Bioshock series will get a kick out of. A final preview trailer was shared recently that details the game’s overall concept and gameplay in greater depth, which will have undoubtedly left potential players eager for February 21 to hurry around.

However as we’ve seen with certain games of late, PC requirements for playing the latest releases can be set at some steep levels. PC players who were keen to dive into Forspoken, for example, were met with some intense resource requirements from their systems. Other games to have been released recently have also had their fair share of issues on PC, so it’s not hard to imagine that PC players could be hoping for some more forgiving requirements from Atomic Heart.

The minimum and recommended PC requirements to run Atomic Heart have now been shared on the game’s Steam page. Whether you’ve got top-of-the-range equipment or something a little more middle-of-the-road, you’ll want to check out whether or not your setup can handle Atomic Heart‘s particular brand of chaos.

Atomic Heart Minimum PC Requirements

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit versions)

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 (3.8 GHz) / Intel Core i5-446 (3.6 GHz) (AVX, AVX2 and SSE 4.2 support required)

Memory: 8 GB

Graphics: AMD Radeon R9 380 (4 GB) / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 (4 GB)

DirectX: Version 12

Storage space: 90 GB

Atomic Heart Recommended PC Requirements

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit versions)

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 2700X (3.8 GHz) / Intel Core i7-7700 (3.6 GHz) (AVX, AVX2 and SSE 4.2 support required)

Memory: 16 GB

Graphics: AMD RX Vega 64 (8 GB) or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 (8 GB)

DirectX: Version 12

Storage space: 90 GB

Atomic Heart releases on February 21. It’ll be available on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.

Source