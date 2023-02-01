Is The Grand Theft Auto VI Announcement Coming Soon?

We know some of you absolutely hate rumors, and others find them incredibly enjoyable. So while there is an ongoing flood of rumors and speculation pieces going out, we have yet another to add to the pile. A new rumor is having fans wondering if Rockstar Games is getting ready to make some kind of a move. Grand Theft Auto VI is in development, and there have been leaks of this game in the past. But we’re waiting on that official announcement trailer to come out. In particular, we’re waiting for a trailer video highlighting the game’s setting, characters, and even some storyline content.

What fans are talking about now is that Rockstar Games made a new social media account. In particular, it looks like Rockstar Games made a China YouTube channel account. Likewise, Sony’s official PlayStation account has followed this channel. Now fans are wondering if this is an indication that Rockstar Games is actually getting ready to reveal the next mainline Grand Theft Auto installment. That would be the game, in particular, that the development team would be showcasing next.

PlayStation China has followed R*'s China YouTube account. pic.twitter.com/Ym8wz9XhEK — GTA 6 NEWS & LEAKS 2.0 (@NEWSLEAKSGTAS) January 31, 2023

Another key aspect that was noted in a report for Dexerto was that Take-Two has an earnings call Monday, February 6, 2023. That also has some wondering if this means that there would be an announcement regarding the next installment to the Grand Theft Auto franchise. Of course, we’ve seen rumors nonstop about Grand Theft Auto VI and when exactly the developers would be revealing the game. While it’s a waiting game for now, eventually, the announcement will come, and we’ll get our first official look at the title. Or, at the very least, a look into the game that was actually ready for public view.

At any rate, we’ll keep waiting for the official announcement teaser to be released. In the meantime, there are likely more rumors and speculation pieces that will continue to trickle in regarding Grand Theft Auto VI. With the new social media account creation on YouTube, it’s not surprising that more fans are keeping a very close eye on these rumors and the official Rockstar Games accounts for signs of what might be coming.