The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses Reveals Character Trailer For Shiragiku Ono

The official website for The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses revealed its first character trailer for Shiragiku Ono along with a key visual on Friday. Azumi Waki will voice the role of Ono, making it her second announced role for the Spring 2023 anime season. The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses is set to release in April 2023 with studio Tezuka Productions handling the animation for the series.

The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses Cast

Masaaki Mizunaka as Hayato Kasubake

Azumi Waki as Shiragiku Ono

Aya Yamane as Riho Tsukishima

Sayumi Suzushiro as Ami Tsuruga

Asami Seto as Akane Hooji

Ruriko Aoki as Ouka Makuzawa

The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses Staff

Director: Satoshi Kuwabara (The Quintessential Quintuplets)

Satoshi Kuwabara (The Quintessential Quintuplets) Series Composition: Keiichirou Ouchi (The Quintessential Quintuplets)

Keiichirou Ouchi (The Quintessential Quintuplets) Character Design: Masatsune Noguchi (My Home Hero)

Masatsune Noguchi (My Home Hero) Music: Shu Kanematsu and Miki Sakurai (My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!)

Manga

Written and illustrated by Kouji Seo, the manga began serialization in Weekly Shonen Magazine in February 2021 and has since released a total of 8 volumes with the next set to release on February 17, 2023. Kodansha US began publishing the manga in English in October 2022, releasing the first 4 volumes. The next volume has no release date as of now.

The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses manga currently has no public circulation numbers.

When Hayato’s grandmother passed, he planned to sell her rundown café on the shore—not realizing that it was also home to five young women who call themselves her family?! Their desperation to keep the café open convinces Hayato to give it a shot…but even their best intentions might not be enough to make it work! And can he even work with these five unruly women? No matter what, he’s got his work cut out for him! A fun new romcom by the author of Fuuka and Suzuka! (Synopsis via Kodansha USA)