Skull and Bones Failing To Shape Up For Success?

Skull and Bones is one of the big games Ubisoft has been teasing for years now. The studio has continued to work on the game, and with it came a slew of delays. Years after it was unveiled, we’re still waiting for Skull and Bones to be released into the marketplace. After a recent fiasco with Ubisoft that caused several games to get canceled, Skull and Bones ended up being one of the projects that got pushed back. Still, it doesn’t look like this is a game the developers are giving up on. But even with the series of delays, one industry insider is claiming they have not heard too many pleasant updates for this project as of late.

Tom Henderson has taken to Twitter recently and offered some new insight into Skull and Bones. According to the industry insider, they have managed to speak with a few playtesters that have experience with the upcoming video game. Since Tom Henderson has a proven track record, most will quickly pay attention to what he says on a video game. Unfortunately, the seas are not all that calm for Skull and Bones. It looks like what he’s heard from playtesters, the changes made to Skull and Bones are not installing much confidence in him for a successful launch.

From speaking with playtesters, the latest Skull and Bones playtest isn't exactly installing confidence in me that they've made the necessary changes needed for it to be successful. I find it hard to believe that people are going to pay $70 for this one tbh. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) January 27, 2023

It seems that this game is not ready for release. Of course, that might be a good thing for Ubisoft, who recently delayed the game. While plenty of fans are interested in diving into this new pirate-themed video game, Ubisoft developers want to deliver a solid product. Fortunately, it does look like the developers are pressing on and recently offered a showcase of the game. While the developers delayed the title, they did offer a bit more insight into how players can experience the lore featured within the open world.

Players who want to enjoy Skull and Bones will have to wait for a new release date. This latest delay didn’t offer a specific date. Instead, the developers are only suggesting the game will launch into the marketplace sometime between 2023 to 2024. But once the game does release into the marketplace, players will be able to enjoy the pirate action-adventure game on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.