Is Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon A “Pointless’ Game?

When it comes to successful franchises in video games, there are certain things you can expect. First, if a game with franchise potential does well, it’ll get a sequel, if not sequels, and continue that trend until there’s nothing left to do. That sometimes works well, and other times doesn’t. It depends on what the franchise is. Another thing you can expect is that if there’s potential for a prequel game or spinoff title, the developer/publisher will likely desire that. That brings us to Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon, a prequel title for the beloved Umbra Witch that arrives in March.

The title was announced at The Game Awards. It made an instant splash with gamers due to its unique visuals, focus on Bayonetta’s younger self, and the promise of it playing very differently than the mainline titles. That would usually be enough to get people on board, but others aren’t sold yet. One such group is those at GameRant, who wrote an article noting that the game has a “fatal flaw” right from the outset. What flaw is that? It’s an origin story of a character that just died in the most recent title.

Spoilers ahead!

In Bayonetta 3, the beloved Umbra Witch met a controversial fate. After saving the multiverse, she was killed by one of the demons she had control over, and her soul was taken to Inferno. Her beloved Luka died with her so they could be together in the life beyond. That move didn’t win over many fans for multiple reasons. But it raises the question, “Is Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon a pointless title?”

The answer, to put it simply, is no. The first reason is that just because a character dies later in a series doesn’t mean there’s no story to be told. The team at PlatinumGames has noted that the game seeks to answer key things about Bayonetta’s past that we don’t have answers to yet. So that could be thrilling if done correctly.

The second thing to consider is Hideki Kamiya. He’s noted that he wants to continue the franchise for as long as possible. He’s already said he will pitch a 4th mainline game and possibly more after that. He even hinted that the ending we described may not be the “full picture.”

As such, the upcoming origins game could tease what could come next in the franchise or provide an avenue for the Umbra Witch’s return. We’ll have to wait until March 17th to find out.