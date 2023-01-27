Forspoken Developers Suggests Players Check Out Their Tips & Tricks Guide

Forspoken is Square Enix’s latest video game release, and it’s set to be their next big IP. While Forspoken has had its share of criticisms online, developers are offering some help for those enjoying the game. Within the game, players are going through a newly hostile world, and with it comes some fast and fluid traversing. If you’re looking for more insight into making the world of Athia a little less dangerous, then you can check out Square Enix’s tips and tricks guide.

Within Forspoken, players are taking the role of a young woman named Frey Holland, who is native to New York City. However, one day Frey is mysteriously transported into a new unique world called Athia. This once-thriving world has become a dangerous wasteland. Now monsters and sorcerers have taken control, leaving most of its citizens in a struggle for survival. Fortunately, it looks like Frey is coming into this world a bit more equipped than when she left New York City.

Frey Holland is now armed with new supernatural powers. With these new powers, Frey can start to deliver a powerful blow against any enemy that pops up along the way. Still, even with these new powers, having some tips to make the most out of Frey’s power and fluid traversal might be worth diving into. Square Enix offered eleven tips and tricks for players to check into. For instance, with the game highlighting the fast-paced traversal, Square Enix recommends always staying on the move and don’t get too comfortable with any one spell. Instead, keep moving and switch up your spells to create a chain attack. This way, you’re constantly dealing damage against a foe while keeping away some distance away from the target.

Likewise, Square Enix suggests players don’t rush into a battle. Frey might have plenty of powers of her own, but only fools will rush headfirst into a mob. It looks like her key power here is agility, as Frey can quickly get the drop on an enemy and parkour right out of the way. You can check out all of the tips and tricks Square Enix has to offer for their latest game before you start up your journey through Athia this weekend.

Currently, Forspoken is available to pick up and play today. The game is available for PlayStation 5 and PC, but we may see the game launch on other platforms later on. Currently, PlayStation 5 has an exclusive two-year deal for the game, which means Xbox platforms may receive this game once the exclusivity deal ends.