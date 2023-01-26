Hogwarts Legacy Developers Encourage You To Link Your Harry Potter Fan Club Account

Hogwarts Legacy is one of the more anticipated video game releases this year. We don’t have much of a wait to endure now before we’re able to get our hands on the game. But there is still time for developers to hype up and offer a bit more insight into what we can expect. If you’re already planning to pick up Hogwarts Legacy, then you might want to take advantage of some free exclusive rewards. It looks like those of you who have a Harry Potter Fan Club, and WBGames account will want to link them up. This will grant you some rewards for the upcoming Hogwarts Legacy title.

As announced through the official WB Games Support Twitter account, some incentives exist for linking up your accounts. It looks as if there will be some additional gear you can sport within the game by doing so. We already knew beforehand that players could choose what House they would be added to for Hogwarts Legacy. Likewise, players could pick out their wand, which further hyped up the upcoming title release. But if you haven’t done so, you can get those two things settled before the game’s release and acquire two exclusive pieces of gear.

Link your Harry Potter Fan Club & WBGames accounts to customize your game and unlock exclusive rewards in @HogwartsLegacy. In addition to your Hogwarts House and Custom Wand, you'll obtain a Beaked Skull Mask and House Fan-atic School Robe. https://t.co/DsDrKEE76i pic.twitter.com/xxPHjGji47 — WB Games Support (@WBGamesSupport) January 26, 2023

Players who link their account will get the House Fan-atic School Robe and the Beaked Skull Mask. Both of these are showcased in the image from the tweet we have embedded above. Those are exclusive rewards, so you’re only going to gain access to these two pieces of gear by linking up the accounts. Again, you might have already gone through the process when choosing your house and wand. If that’s the case, then you should find these rewards already waiting for your customized student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

With all that said, if you haven’t been keeping tabs on this game, then we have you covered. Hogwarts Legacy takes place during the late 1800s, where you are accepted into the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. It’s discovered that you hold the key to ancient magic that may prove to be useful for those with sinister intent. Players will attend classes, learn spells, explore the school grounds, surrounding areas, and aid fellow students with their own quests. In fact, we know that over a hundred side quests are available, so you’ll likely get pulled away from the main campaign frequently.

Those interested in picking up Hogwarts Legacy can do so starting on February 10, 2023. Players will find the game available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and the PC platform. Meanwhile, those of you on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and even the Nintendo Switch will receive the game later on in the year.

Source