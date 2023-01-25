Like A Dragon: Ishin Shows Off Card Battler Mechanics

The teasers are coming thick and fast at the moment as far as Like A Dragon: Ishin! is concerned. Having recently showcased the upcoming samurai adventure’s roster of playable mini-games, SEGA has now given players a look at the game’s apparent card battle mechanic, Trooper Cards.

A new clip shows some of the combat action from Like A Dragon: Ishin! In particular, the action is bolstered by the implementation of four Trooper Cards that players can seemingly use to enhance their fighting prowess. The card mechanic itself looks set to help out protagonist Ryoma during various encounters, by providing a range of different perks, buffs and healing abilities. It seems as though RGG Studio and SEGA are keen to implement an element of strategy for players who want to mix and match these cards for different effects when in combat. You can check out the latest clip right here to see for yourself exactly how these Trooper Cards will work in action.

Players will be able to assign four different Trooper Cards per combat style in Like A Dragon: Ishin! Presumably, these cards will need to be collected or unlocked as players progress through the game. This will most likely add a deckbuilding element into things, although as of yet it’s not clear exactly how players are meant to obtain the Trooper Cards in the first place. The cards can be levelled up and appear to gain XP as they’re used in different combat encounters. This should allow players to experiment with different card loadouts per combat style, to find out which perks complement their own playstyles the most.

However, not everyone is too happy about the implementation of Trooper Cards, with some reactions to the new trailer on social media being less than enthusiastic about this mechanic. Much of the online commentary around the use of these cards seems to question whether or not they’re a mandatory or locked-in part of the game’s combat system, or if they’re optional. There’s no clear answer on this at the moment, although it seems as though many potential players are concerned about the potential overloading and distracting nature of the UI thanks to these Trooper Cards being in place.

On the other side of the coin, a number of responses to the clip on Twitter seem to think these Trooper Cards look like a fun and exciting addition to Like A Dragon: Ishin! However, we’ll simply have to wait and see how the mechanic goes down with the game’s audience once the title releases later next month.

Like A Dragon: Ishin! launches on February 21 and will be available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store. Those who pre-order the game now ahead of its release will receive three bonus weapons and four days of Early Access to the game on February 17th.

Source