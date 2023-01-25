Fitness Boxing Getting 3 New DLC Packages

Since their creation, one of the biggest complaints about video games was that they were “depriving the youth of exercise.” By that, people, and by people, we mean adults, felt that their kids were “spending their lives inside instead of outside” as they used to. That was a somewhat fair, if slightly biased, opinion for a time. But as time went on and certain video game consoles were made, things changed. Things like the Nintendo Wii introduced ways for video games to be exercise tools, which has continued with the Nintendo Switch via titles like Fitness Boxing.

The game is exactly what it sounds like. It’s a video game where the focus is on boxing. But in this case, you’re learning to box while you punch to the beat of various songs. The best part is that you can customize your workout and how long you do the work while playing. That way, you get something that is tailored to you versus having a “generic workout.” You can go for a simple workout of about ten minutes or go full blast and do over 40 minutes of boxing exercises. Either way, you’ll feel the burn and feel better doing it.

So if you were to hear that Fitness Boxing would be getting some DLC content, you might be surprised. After all, what would you add to an exercise game like this? The simple answer is music and stages. As revealed by Nintendo, three special DLC packs will soon arrive for the game, adding more songs and visual variety to your workouts. You’ll have a pack focusing on Rock music and another pack with an EDM selection of tracks. The third pack is about the stages and gives you a more “natural” workout space. That way, you can feel “one with nature” as you box to your hearts’ content.

3 new paid DLC additions are coming to Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise!



Add 6 new songs to your workout with the EDM Workout & Rock Workout DLCs.



Other DLC packs are available for the game, including some free ones that’ll further increase the intensity of your workouts.

If you look at this and go, “Should I get this title or Ring Fit Adventure?” your answer will depend on what you want from your workouts. It’s been noted that the other exercise title gives you a more rounded workout, while this one focuses solely on boxing. The other also has a story mode in which you can enjoy and slowly learn the workouts.

But this game is still an excellent workout title and one you might consider getting.

