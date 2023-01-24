Early Silent Hill 2 Concept Art Shows Original Pyramid Head Design

Konami’s Silent Hill is one of the key franchises that gets credited for several survival horror inspirations. One of the key installments from that entire series is Silent Hill 2. This game has become such a massive masterpiece in so many players’ eyes that years later, it’s still talked about. So it shouldn’t be too much of a surprise that we would eventually get a remake for this game to release for modern platforms. Today we’re getting a look at the original concept artwork for what would eventually become an iconic character from that game, Pyramid Head.

The Pyramid Head character has become a staple for the entire franchise. While the character was developed and made specifically for Silent Hill 2, the horrifying creature continues to be looked highly upon for the entire IP. We even see the design being introduced for different crossovers in video games such as Dead by Daylight. With that said, the design had to start somewhere, and fortunately, we got a look at where the creator first started to toy with the idea of this creature.

"3310", a painting that I did after finishing making the 1st Silent Hill in 1999. I was thinking the object of in the middle of this pic as a character that the protagonist encountered in water from an story-idea for the SH2. This figure became Pyramid Head eventually. pic.twitter.com/eJgDUgrhZe — 伊藤暢達/Masahiro Ito (@adsk4) January 23, 2023

If you’re unaware, the artist responsible for several monster designs for the video game franchise is Masahiro Ito. The individual is also quite active on Twitter and has been known to engage with fans that enjoy Silent Hill. Outside of sharing drawings and artwork, Masahiro Ito will dig back into his files to highlight past concept images for projects. One of the latest images showcased was the first creation of what would become Pyramid Head. The image showcases Pyramid Head mainly being encased with just his legs and arms out.

Masahiro Ito noted that this was a painting they did after finishing the first Silent Hill video game project in 1999. Initially, when the artist created this image, the idea was to use this character as an encounter in water for Silent Hill 2. But eventually, the concept image would lead to the character creation of Pyramid Head. Now fans are getting ready to face this character all over again as we prepare for the release of Silent Hill 2 remake by Bloober Team.

While Bloober Team is working on the remake, we’re uncertain just when we’ll get this game. At the current moment, the game doesn’t have a release date attached. But we do know that when the title does launch into the marketplace, we’ll find it for the PC and PlayStation 5 platforms.

Source