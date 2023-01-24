Super Mario Bros Movie Toys From Jakks Pacific Shown Off

When you were a kid or a teenager, you never really thought about the toys or items you got in conjunction with a major movie or TV show release. Why? Because you just wanted the toy and didn’t care where it came from or the point of it! It was a cool item, and you wanted it, so you got it. But as you grow older, you slowly realize how essential toy lines are to certain promotional campaigns or the success of certain brands. To some properties, toy sales are as important as box office numbers and ratings. The Super Mario Bros Movie is an excellent example of that concept.

While many are hyped for the film, the box office results are impossible to predict right now. So you’ll need a backup if you can’t rely on the box office to come through for you. Say, a toy line? Sure enough, we know that multiple toy lines will come out for the Super Mario Bros Movie, and some have already been shown off, like with a certain Bowser figurine. But now, there’s been a new image of the toys coming from Jakks Pacific showing off some of the main characters for the upcoming movie.

Mario, Luigi, Toad, and Peach all get the spotlight in this promo image, each with their own style and items that they’re holding.

According to those in the know, these four items are only the start of the line, more are coming in the future, and they will have more mobility and features than the four pictured above. In addition, you can expect poseable figurines, remote-controlled toys, and even plushies!

It’s not hard to see why Nintendo would go so hard for the toy line for the film. If fans buy and like the toys, that might convince them to ask for the video games starring Mario, Luigi, and co. Nintendo loves its gaming sales, and there’s little doubt they want to get new gamers via the movie.

There are rumors of a new game starring Mario coming out this year. So if the movie and the toy lines do well, that could funnel players to try the new title out. Only time will tell.

That line can also apply to whether the movie will be good. The project’s development has taken many years, and the first two trailers have left fans wondering if what they see will be worth the ticket price. We’ll find out on April 7th!

