More Super Mario Bros Movie Toy Leaks Arrive!

The Super Mario Bros Movie is something that is going to have many pairs of eyes on it when it releases. The reason for that is due to quality and the choices that have been made behind the scenes for it. The trailers we’ve seen for the game point to the title looking wonderful, as the team from Illumination clearly put a lot of effort and energy into making the movie. But when it comes to some of the other elements, fans are worried. But before we talk about that, let’s talk about toys! Why? Because there will be a lot of toys coming out with this movie.

There have been many leaks about the toy lineup that the Super Mario Bros Movie will have. Some of them come from the McDonald’s toy line that’ll eventually come out, and some are about the ones you can buy in stores. Apparently, some Wal-Marts have already released the toys for purchase, and some people have been buying them as a result.

Those people also took pictures that they happily posted online, including a picture of the fire-breathing Bowser figure:

Oh, and yes, the fire-breathing Bowser does technically breathe fire, as this video shows:

Ok, it doesn’t actually breathe fire, but you’ll pour water into Bowser, and he’ll breathe smoke, so it’s close!

More leaks like this are likely to come out if more snafus of this type continue to emerge. Other leaks concern the movie itself via images that have been leaked over time. But even with those leaks, the biggest concern in the minds of many fans is the voice acting of the movie.

So far in the trailer, the voices we’ve heard the most are from Jack Black, Charlie Day, and Chris Pratt. Although the internet happily praised Jack Black for his take on Bowser, Charlie Day hasn’t had much speaking time in the trailers, so fans are uncertain about his Luigi just yet, and as for Chris Pratt, his “Mario Voice” is controversial.

That’s because he and the team at Illumination kept “hyping up” his take on Mario, with Pratt even saying, “You’ve never heard anything like it in the Mushroom Kingdom before.” Then when the first couple of trailers dropped, it was just Pratt doing his regular voice with a very slight accent. Some are also unhappy with the “zero to hero” storyline they’re teasing for the film.

We’ll have to wait and see how it all plays out.

