The Callisto Protocol Adds New Game + Earlier Than Promised In Latest Update

Striking Distance Studios have shared notes for the latest patch for The Callisto Protocol.

The big feature added with v.3.0.1 is New Game Plus. Completing the game will give you access to this mode, allowing you to carry over your progress when starting over to a new save. You will also be able to collect your weapons, upgraded and Callisto credits in the first Reforge you can find. Players will have to install the latest patch and restart the application to enable it.

Notably, Striking Distance Studios delivered this feature ahead of the time frame promised. Last month they stated it would take as long as February before it would be available. It is worth commending the team for having taken this effort and seeing it bear fruit.

Alongside this patch, Striking Distance Studios has continued to push bug fixes updates for all platforms, including the latest general performance optimizations. They have also chosen to disable damage taken when you vault over obstacles, as it seems this was more frustrating than an extra challenge players would accept as part of the difficulty.

As we had noted, the game’s poor reception at launch has not been good for the studio or parent company Krafton. Krafton, which also publishes PUBG, actually saw its stock drop in the fallout of the poor critical reception at launch.

However, if The Callisto Protocol did not wow fans upon launch like other high profile games like Elden Ring and God of War Ragnarok did, it still has a chance to stage a different kind of narrative. Cyberpunk 2077 seemed to have made the template for the comeback narrative for modern games. While skeptics continue to doubt the game deserves to receive its narrative, and attribute its renewed success to the spinoff anime Cyberpunk Edgerunners, loyal fans know firsthand that CD Projekt RED did the sincere long work to fix the game, and bring it closer to the state that fans had expected. Actually, No Man’s Sky did the same thing as well, but they were farther along in their dev cycle than CD Projekt RED is, and they worked on a considerably lower budget game, if Hello Games was bursting with as much ambition.

In any case, Striking Distance Studios is tasked with restoring a considerably smaller game than either Hello Games or CD Projekt RED had to work with, and if they push forward they are more likely to get that comeback going sooner.

The Callisto Protocol is playable on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

Source: Twitter