Ubisoft Confirms Cancellation Of Project Q

Fresh off the back of yesterday’s rumours, it’s now been confirmed that the PvP battle arena game Project Q won’t be happening. Ubisoft has clarified its position regarding the title after yesterday’s reports that the game was being cancelled.

It turns out that Insider Gaming had the scoop about the game’s demise right. Ubisoft has now confirmed to VGC that Project Q is to be cancelled. According to a spokesperson from Ubisoft in contact with VGC, the title is the latest in a number of projects to be shelved by the company, after something of a rocky start to 2023. “We can confirm we will no longer support the development of Project Q in order to focus on priority projects, to which our teams are being reallocated,” the spokesperson has confirmed.

The game itself has been somewhat surrounded in mystery up until this point. All that had been revealed about Project Q was that it was confirmed to be in development as of last April and that its format would be that of a team-based battle arena game.

Project Q was on course for three upcoming playtests this year, with the game seeming to be very much on track as of a couple of weeks ago. Still, the first month of the year has proved to be challenging for Ubisoft, which reported underperformance from a number of its titles over the festive season. The publisher has also been facing backlash after delaying its pirate-adventure game Skull and Bones for the sixth time, as well as cancelling a few other in-the-works projects after reporting its financial report at the beginning of the month.

While it’s unclear at the moment whether or not Project Q is one of the three unannounced games Ubisoft had in the pipeline, it’s certainly looking as though the company is reorganising its resources to work on some of its more significant projects. These include Assassin’s Creed Mirage and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and the upcoming Ubisoft Star Wars game, to name a few.

Ubisoft also has Project U in the works at the moment, a co-op shooter that has already completed its first closed playtest. There’s not a great deal known about this game either as of yet, but it seems as though it is still in development and may not be one of the unannounced titles to see cancellation just yet. We’ll have to wait and see if Ubisoft makes any further statements as to the progress of Project U, but it looks like Project Q is now definitely dead in the water.

Source