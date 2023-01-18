Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game Trailer Highlights The Invading Klowns

The Killer Klowns From Outer Space had grown a cult following over the years. It was an interesting movie and acted as a wacky horror movie. The name alone tells you everything you need to know about this franchise. Overall, the movie takes place in a secluded town where an invading alien race lands in the nearby woods. It’s here that the aliens emerge into the town, looking like circus clowns. Using an assortment of traps and weapons, the aliens would take humans onto their ship to use as fuel and nutrients.

Being left to fight off the aliens, the town found a few unlikely heroes working together as they sought out a means to stop the aliens. While the film didn’t release too much fanfare or awards initially, the following continued to grow. Now there’s a video game coming out based on the film, which plays out as an asymmetric multiplayer horror game. In this title, players are either taking the role of Killer Klown or a citizen. Overall, the game match is a 3 vs 7 setup.

Three players will be taking the role of a Killer Klown, while the rest will be survivors. For the remaining match, the Killer Klowns will be hunting down the humans using their assortment of weapons or traps. Meanwhile, humans have a few goals to finish. For instance, players can strive to escape the map before the time runs out, simply avoid being caught by a Killer Klown, or plot together to destroy the Killer Klowns spaceship. It’s a similar setup to other games like Friday the 13th: The Game or Evil Dead: The Game.

With that said, a new trailer has been released from the developers that highlight the different Killer Klowns that would be featured in the game. Here you’ll get a slight closeup of each character model, and you can check out that footage in the video embedded above. Meanwhile, for those of you interested in the game, Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game is slated to release into the marketplace this year for the PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

Source