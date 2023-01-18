Fortnite Mid-Season Update Adds A Robotic Falcon Scout

Fortnite has released a new mid-season update which adds some exciting new skins, items and new reality augments. Perhaps most interesting though, is the addition of a new in-game companion in the form of the Falcon Scout. This robotic bird can be implemented during matches, helping you source and pick up valuable loot without players having to move from their chosen spot.

The Falcon Scout can now be looted in matches and used as many times as necessary during a match. Players will be able to pick up their new flying friend from supply drops, inside of chests both regular and Oathbound, as well as simply find them on the ground in different parts of the map. The bird works as something of a controllable drone, meaning that players can use it to scan the battlefield for enemies and items from afar. The Falcon Scout can retrieve loot from boxes and chests, as well being able to mark items for the player to pick up themselves.

You can check out the patch notes for Fortnite’s latest update right here, before you jump onto the updated island for yourself.

Fortnite V23.20 Patch Notes

Falcon Scout

Looking for loot? The Battle Royale V23.20 update introduces the Falcon Scout to help you find loot from afar and bring it to you. Players can also use the flying companion to mark opponents and open containers. Be warned, however: you’ll be vulnerable while using the Falcon Scout, so think strategically!

New Reality Augments

Peely’s Plunder: Receive a treasure map that will lead you to buried treasure

Shotgun Striker: Your Shotgun fire will give you Siphon upon hitting opponents

Rarity Check: Get Siphon upon eliminations with Common and Uncommon weapons

Zero Chance: Temporarily gain the Zero Point dash ability each time you break an enemy’s Shield

Danger Hero: Briefly regenerate Health and gain movement speed when your Shield breaks

Hired Characters Hitching A Ride

With v23.20, hired Characters can now ride vehicles as passengers! No longer leave Helsie hanging or dishonor Raptorian the Brave.

Competitive Notes

The Rarity Check Reality Augment is not included in competitive playlists.

Major Bug Fixes

Fixed the issue that caused us to disable the Deku Smash in Battle Royale/Zero Build. The Deku Smash has been re-enabled in Battle Royale/Zero Build.

Fixed issues related to mantling in which players would sometimes be flung across the map.

Fixed an issue in which, in some instances, sprinting would be disabled for the duration of a match.

Reality Augments can again be unlocked from teammates.

Players can again damage objects with their Pickaxe consistently.

Players are now able to select Reality Augments while on a Dirt Bike.

Players can now use the Guardian Shield while on the back of an OG Bear pick-up truck or a Dirt Bike.

Fortnite is available now on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

