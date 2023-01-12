Humanity Ends In The Dead Space Remake Launch Trailer

In a blog about making the game, Motive promises they have kept the main narrative intact and refined it.

EA and Motive have released the launch trailer for Dead Space Remake.

It’s not a long trailer, but Motive put a slightly different angle to the game than how it was originally revealed.

For those who don’t remember, all the way back in 2008, there was a trope in the industry where video games were openly emulating movies, and selling themselves to be like movies, but better. So the original Dead Space trailer was every bit like a classic theatrical trailer, so much so that you could listen to it with your eyes closed and pick up on the story.

In 2023, the industry is a lot more confident in its standing compared to movies and TV, and Dead Space has built its reputation with gamers, but there may be a younger generation who haven’t played it yet and could use a little thrill of mystery.

The new trailer has some narration, but leaves a lot more open for the viewers to figure out on their own. Motive also isn’t worried about sharing spoilers for late game details, since you would already know it by now. Or if you don’t know, Motive leaves it up to you to spoil it to yourself or not, but it still makes for wonderful little details to add in.

One thing that is impressive but new gamers may not even notice is how the advancements in tech in the past decade has been utilized to better tell a cinematic story in this trailer. We already know that Dead Space Remake will have a lot of QOL improvements, but just the fact that the way the story is told itself is getting improved really makes this remake a must play for everyone.

Motive also released a new blog post sharing new details about remaking the game. They generally felt that they did not have to change much from the main story, and in fact deliberately passed on adding story where it wasn’t necessary. The changes that were made mainly serve to tell that original story better; some tertiary characters are better defined, and other were mainly done to make sure the story is now more consistent across all the Dead Space games and other media.

In the end, Motive promises a slightly different take on Isaac’s mission to save Nicole, that is worth revisiting or discovering for the first time.

Dead Space Remake will be released on January 27, 2023, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Origin. You can watch the new trailer below.

Source: Gematsu, EA Motive