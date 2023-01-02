Ubisoft’s Massive Entertainment Is Seeking Monetization Specialist For Future Projects

Ubisoft is a massive company, and across its several studios, multiple games are in the works. One of their studios, Massive Entertainment, is seeking a new employee. It looks like the studio is seeking an individual who can take on their monetization specialist position. While the studio has two games that we know of in development, this position doesn’t indicate that there is any particular project the individual will be put on. Instead, they’ll only be on their Fast-Track program.

There are a few goals that Ubisoft is seeking to achieve with this new monetization specialist. First, the individual will help contribute to the financial success of their games and shape strategies to boost their profitability. That all has to be done by ensuring it’s a respectful avenue for their players and the essence of each game. But as mentioned, while we know that there are a couple of games being developed under Massive Entertainment right now, the job listing states that the employee would be added to their Fast-Track program.

With this program, the individual won’t be assigned to any specific project at the start. Instead, it’s a program to ensure that the employee is skilled and ready to take on a project in the future. Of course, we know that there are two upcoming games being developed which might be one or two projects that this new monetization specialist will be handling. The games being developed right now are Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, along with an untitled Star Wars game.

Exputer has reported that the job listing stated that the employee would bring their experience to their ongoing projects like Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and the untitled Star Wars project. However, the job posting no longer features this in the job description, so there might have been a slight change in plans. It wouldn’t be too much of a stretch to see those games being projects for the new monetization specialist, especially with both Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and the untitled Star Wars project not having a specific release date attached.

What might have some players anticipating both games is just what microtransactions these games could come with. It very well could be something more aimed at cosmetics to make the gameplay experience still enjoyable if you rather not sink any money further into games. But for now, we’ll have to wait and see what Massive Entertainment delivers when they further provide marketing materials for the titles. After all, we have just about nothing regarding their Star Wars game, and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora might not even release within the year.

