Leak Claims Ghostwire Tokyo Is Coming To Xbox Game Pass This March

We’re fresh into 2023, and with it comes a slew of new video game releases and announcements. However, not every game release this year will be exactly new. A new leak suggests that Ghostwire Tokyo is finally making its way onto the Xbox Series X/S platform this March. This shouldn’t come as much of a surprise as we know the game has already been marked as a year exclusive to the PlayStation 5 and PC platform when it launched back on March 25, 2022. This was one of those games that managed to get by on the PlayStation 5 platform, similar to Arkane Studios Deathloop.

Tango Gameworks is attached to ZeniMax Media, a company that Microsoft had recently acquired. But before the deal was finalized, Tango Gameworks had already made Ghostwire Tokyo as a timed exclusive for PlayStation 5. As a result, even though Tango Gameworks is now under the control of Microsoft’s Xbox Game Studios, the game had still been released on its competitor platform first. Now we’re nearing the end of the year exclusivity deal, and we should see Ghostwire Tokyo release on Xbox Series X/S along with being available through the Xbox Game Pass service.

A recent supposed leak surfaced for ZeniMax Media. Included in that leak was the reveal of Ghostwire Tokyo coming to Xbox Game Pass in March but also with new content. This should sway some players to try the game out on Microsoft’s Xbox platform or digital subscription service. We’re not entirely sure if this new content will also land on Sony’s PlayStation 5, but PC is likely a safe bet since Microsoft typically releases its games on both console and PC platforms.

Of course, this is all rumor for now, as we have yet to see any official announcement regarding the game. Overall, Ghostwire Tokyo follows a protagonist who is stuck in Tokyo that has been taken over by the paranormal. Fortunately, since this game had already been released into the marketplace last year, we have a Before You Buy video coverage of the title, which you can view in the video embedded below. Again, since we’re still waiting on the game release announcement for Xbox Series X/S platforms, you can currently only pick the game up on PC and PlayStation 5.

