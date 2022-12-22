Square-Enix Racer, Chocobo GP Support To End After Nine Months

It was only a week ago that we reported to you that Square-Enix’s Nintendo Switch exclusive racer, Chocobo GP, was getting new DLC in the form of a Final Fantasy VII Midgar track, and a host of quality-of-life changes and updates, however for those who were thinking that this recent update was representative of long-term support – we sadly have bad news for you. Support for Chocobo GP is concluding, “large scale updates” will cease, and the in-game mythril store will be no longer.

The publisher issued a statement outlining the key details,

Thank you for playing Chocobo GP.

Season 5 will be the last season where prize pass levels are used in the Chocobo GP mode. Operating policies for after Season 5 ends are detailed below.

>Rankings will continue without the use of prize pass levels, in the same way as the current season off period.

>There will be no further large scale updates (e.g. new characters or new maps) to the game after the Season 5 update on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

*It will remain possible to play the Chocobo GP mode itself

Additionally, sales of Mythril on the Nintendo e-shop have been discontinued with the update released today at 15:00 (JST).

Mythril that players own will still be able to be used at the in-game mythril shop during Season 5 and beyond, but the shop itself will disappear when all purchased mythril becomes invalid as of 00:00 on 01/06/2023 (JST). Accordingly, please be aware that all mythril, including any remaining non-paid for mythril, will become invalid at this time.

*As it is not possible to receive a refund for purchased Mythril, please be sure to spend before its expiration.

Furthermore, new items will continue to be added to the mythril shop during Season 5 as before, but the same items may also be added to the ticket or gil shops at the same time and become available to obtain without spending mythril.

Items originally sold in the Mythril Shop during the Season 1 to Season 4 periods may also be added to the Ticket or Gil Shops.

*Items originally sold in the Mythril Shop as exclusive to Season 1 may also be put back on sale (with some exceptions).

*Items originally awarded as Prize Level rewards for Season 1 may also be put on sale in the Ticket or Gil Shops.

We hope you continue to enjoy Chocobo GP