New Chocobo GP Update Brings New Midgar Track

Chocobo GP launched earlier this year, and it was roundly criticised for the lack of content that it launched with, but in the months that have passed since the game’s March 10, 2022 release date, Square-Enix has been gradually rectifying the situation, and now they’ve announced a new update that is primed to add even more to the improving Switch title. Square-Enix have announced update v1.4.0 coming to Chocobo GP that will launch on December 21, 2022, and will add and modify a lot, the tentpole feature being a new Midgar course, drawn from Final Fantasy VII, while there will also be seven new series added to the game as well.

Square-Enix outlined the full details of the update, which can be checked out below:

– The addition of the new “Midgar” course.

– *This course can be selected in Multiplayer, Time attack and Custom Race modes.

– *This course will appear in Chocobo GP mode after the start of Season 5.

– The addition of seven new series.

– *Each series will be unlocked after finishing in third place or higher on the previous series.

– Changes to the matching process for the first race in Chocobo GP mode.

– *From now on, the race will start automatically once a set time has elapsed after the start of matchmaking, even if a full set of players has not joined yet.

– Adjustments to the following characters:

– Maduin is now invincible while his ability is active.

– The delay before Sylph’s ability activates has been slightly reduced.

– Improvements to Cid’s speed boost effect.

– The duration of Mecha Chocobo’s speed up effect has been increased.

– Changes have been made to the story mode, so that Gilgamesh and Racing Hero X’s appearances during a race will match how they look in the story scenes.

– Fixes to incorrect parameter information shown for Raffaello (speed model).

– Fixes to an issue where the giant fireball produced when using Treasure Hunter Cid’s ability would hit the starting gates on the Cid’s Test Track course.

– Fixes to areas where racers could become stuck on the terrain on the following courses:

– Big Bridge (Short 1, Short 2 and Technical versions)

– Fixes to an issue with Time Attack mode where the ghost racer would disappear from the course after crossing the finish line on the Balamb Garden courses.

– Other bug fixes.

The v1.4.0 update is slated to come to Chocobo GP on December 21, 2022, exclusively to the Nintendo Switch.

Source