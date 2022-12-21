One Piece Odyssey Receives New Lengthy Systems Trailer, Discussing the Battle System, Open World, and More

Bandai Namco is notorious for creating games based on anime/manga titles. There have been countless great gems from the publisher, some fighting games, some RPG, but they all share a common ground – they pull from the anime source. This is true again with their highly anticipated upcoming title, One Piece Odyssey.

The game is rapidly approaching its release date, which is set for January 12th. The game has garnered much interest from both gamers and fans of the franchise. The story looks promising, the gameplay looks smooth, and the characters will surely be loved! Today, the developers released a new trailer for the game, which focuses on the game’s systems. The trailer is a lengthy one, clocking in at about 11 minutes long. Viewers get a look at the turn-based battle mechanics, dramatic scene battles and learn more about the open-world aspects.

Check out the brand new systems trailer for One Piece Odyssey down below:

— Master the strengths of each Straw Hat member in battles that never play out the same way twice. Scramble Areas add a new dimension to combat, while Dramatic Scenes spice up encounters with unexpected events.

— Field Actions give every Straw Hat a role while exploring. Cut through iron bars with Zoro or build bridges with Franky.

— Craft combat items like Usopp’s Trick Balls or buff your party with Sanji’s delicious dishes to gain the edge in tough encounters.

— Power up your characters any way you want with the flexible equipment system that lets the player customize and improve equipment as they see fit.

The developers have hyped up One Piece Odyssey for quite some time now, and the fans are itching to get their hands on it. It seems that the developers went super detailed on this one bringing the most they could to the table. Judging from previous previews and trailers, fans are in for a heck of a ride with this RPG. Bandai Namco also noted some exciting news about the game as of late.

Revealed by Bandai Namco, One Piece Odyssey will get a demo that you can play on January 10th, which is a few days before the game releases worldwide. It’ll be available on PS4/PS4 and the Xbox Series X/S. So if you want a taste of the game before it launches. Or you want to see how it plays before you fully commit; the demo is there for you to test out. Learn more about the upcoming demo and the previous trailer to release for the game right here!

For those who are in the unknown, for the story of the game, the Straw Hat Pirates shipwreck on an island that takes them through their memories, but as a new trailer highlights, players will go through four of the most prominent arcs the series has ever had. As the characters note, the difference is that they’re not separated when confronting some of these events. So even though the island may be “a dream” or “a memory,” they can still change the outcome. The adventure will come with some wild twists and turns, new characters, and much more!

One Piece Odyssey is set to release for the PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Are you excited about the new adventure the straw hat gang is set on? Let us know in the comments below!

Source