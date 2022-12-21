The Monster Hunter franchise has continued to thrive over the years. After getting its start in 2004 for the PlayStation 2, Capcom has consistently released new installments. The latest of which is Monster Hunter Rise. If you haven’t played the Monster Hunter games in the past, this is an action RPG title where players are tossed into a fantasy world. Overall, the goal is to track down massive monsters that roam in the area. You’ll take the role of a hunter actively searching for these monsters. As you head into battles, you’ll use various weapons and traps to take these beasts down.

Meanwhile, as you take out a beast, you’ll gain different resources and loot. These resources could later be used to craft better weapons, armor, and other gear for your next battle. Several games have been released over the years that added new monsters, gear, and mechanics to keep the gameplay fresh and more refined. As mentioned, the latest installment to be released is Monster Hunter Rise. This title was released in 2021 for the Nintendo Switch before finally making its way onto the PC platform in 2022.

Is Monster Hunter Rise Coming To Xbox Game Pass?

While Monster Hunter Rise has already been released into the marketplace, we have since learned that the game is being released on other platforms. On January 20, 2023, players will find the game available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. However, we also know that Monster Hunter Rise will also be releasing day one for the Xbox Game Pass. This will present the game to a massive audience of players that might have previously skipped this installment. Likewise, there are bound to be plenty of players out there that may not have previously played a Monster Hunter video game title, and Monster Hunter Rise could be their first stab at the series.

With Monster Hunter Rise, you’ll again take the role of a hunter seeking out different monsters to hunt. Additionally, you’ll find the gameplay is a bit like the previously released installment, Monster Hunter: World. In this game, players will be going to a more open and seamless map rather than zoned areas. Additionally, as the name suggests, there is more vertical movement here as you’ll be able to scale areas. Since this game has already been released on other platforms, we have a Before You Buy video coverage of the title, which you can view below.