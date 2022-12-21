Day 3 Of Nintendo’s “Inside The House Of Indies” Games Revealed

It’s the season of giving, and Nintendo have gotten in on the act, giving us a range of new information on a selection of new and upcoming independently developed games via a blog on their website that they’re dubbing the “Inside The House Of Indies“. Today they’ve launched Day 3 of the event, showing off a further four games, two available now, and two other 2023 launches that you might consider buying and/or wishlisting for later.

“Welcome to Day 3 of the Inside the House of Indies holiday event! All this week, we’re serving up fresh-daily videos highlighting game updates, announcements, and more from our indie partners. The third video is ready for you to feast your eyes on. Be sure not to miss an update!” the blog reads.

Play these games today!

Sonority from Hanging Gardens Interactive & Application Systems Heidelberg

Sonority is an innovative music puzzle adventure set in a lovingly designed, fascinating world. In this touching story you’ll play as Esther, accompanied by an old, oddball raccoon, to discover the rockery, a place full of music and unique puzzle mechanics.

Sail Forth from Festive Vector & The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild

Sail a fleet of customizable ships across an ocean whose ancient depths have swallowed the key to the mysterious past. Befriend fishfolk to expand your boat crews, take up arms against petulant pirates, and chart a course across an expansive watery world. Will you answer the call of High Adventure?

Add these games to your wish list!

Tin Hearts from Rogue Sun & Wired Productions

Guide a troop of mischievous tin soldiers through a magical toy-filled world using a variety of whimsical and inventive contraptions to bounce, shoot and glide them to their goal. March through more than 50 levels of time-bending, soldier-routing riddles, forge new paths for your toys to follow, and solve increasingly elaborate puzzles to unravel the emotional, thought-provoking story, of Albert J. Butterworth, a genius inventor of Victorian times when Tin Hearts launches April 20, 2023.

Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator from niceplay games & tinyBuild

Potion Craft is an alchemist simulator where you physically interact with your tools and ingredients to brew potions. You’re in full control of the whole shop: invent new recipes, attract customers and experiment to your heart’s content. Reveal hidden parts of the Alchemy map and find new potion effects when Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator launches in Spring 2023.

Another day of indies that aren’t the two most desired by Nintendo Switch indie fans in Hollow Knight Silksong or Sports Story, but with two days to go, and a nebulous December release date for Sports Story, there could be more delight in store

