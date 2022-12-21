Is Amnesia: The Bunker Launching On Xbox Game Pass?

Horror games are always a massively popular genre. These games rely on everything from suspense and fear to thrilling surprises. We’ve even seen some franchises spark up and become massive hits with loyal communities surrounding the IP. If you’re after an atmospheric game, then you typically can’t go wrong with looking into the horror genre. Frictional Games is one game developer that has gained quite a bit of attention. Frictional Games might not ring a bell for some of you, but chances are you’re familiar with their line of video game releases. Included in their catalog are games like Amnesia: The Dark Descent, Soma, to Penumbra: Overture.

These games have followed a bit of a trend with players going through a linear experience, completing a series of puzzles, and fleeing from some kind of dangerous, hostile creature. But it does look like the development team is taking a bit of a chance with a new horror game experience called Amnesia: The Bunker. This particular installment is said to be a semi-open world game rather than being set in a linear style setup that you might be familiar with from their past games. Likewise, we know that this game is set during WW1. Here players will have a revolver gun and a noisy dynamo flashlight as they step into the role of Henri Clement.

Henri Clement is a French soldier who is seeking out what happened to the other soldiers within a bunker. But, with the soldiers seemingly missing, Henri soon finds that there is something far more sinister lurking within the bunker.

Will Amnesia: The Bunker Launch On Xbox Game Pass?

Frictional Games is not a development studio owned by Microsoft. As a result, there wasn’t any expectation that this game would automatically be available on the Xbox Game Pass at launch. But it does look like the development studio will be bringing the title to the subscription service after all. Players can expect Amnesia: The Bunker to launch on the Xbox Game Pass subscription service when it releases sometime in March of 2023.

Of course, that doesn’t mean you won’t find this title available on other platforms. Players can find the game available for the PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms as a standalone game outside of the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. This way, you can secure your copy of the game without relying on the title being available through the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. While we wait for the game to release, you can check out the game trailer down below.