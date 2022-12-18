One Piece Odyssey Gets New Trailer, Demo Release Date

The One Piece franchise is currently on fire. They released their latest movie in 2022, and it was a big hit. The manga is putting out some of its best chapters, and the anime is getting deeper into its run. So what could add to it to make the series even greater? One Piece Odyssey might be the answer to that. The video game features an original story while also treading on familiar ground that will be familiar to fans. But as a new trailer shows, even new things can happen in the familiar.

But before we dive into the new trailer, let’s talk about the demo you can get for the title! As revealed by Bandai Namco, One Piece Odyssey will get a demo that you can play on January 10th, which is a few days before the game releases worldwide. It’ll be available on PS4/PS4 and the Xbox Series X/S. So if you want a taste of the game before it launches. Or you want to see how it plays before you fully commit; the demo is there for you:

A demo version of #ONEPIECEODYSSEY will be released for Xbox and PlayStation consoles on January 10th, 2023. Progress in this demo will carry over to the full game. pic.twitter.com/uJ2CSMLFjC — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) December 18, 2022

As for the story of the game, the Straw Hat Pirates shipwreck on an island that takes them through their memories, but as a new trailer highlights, players will go through four of the most prominent arcs the series has ever had. As the characters note, the difference is that they’re not separated when confronting some of these events. So even though the island may be “a dream” or “a memory,” they can still change the outcome.

For example, you’ll return to Alabasta and attempt to stop a civil war. One that the vile villain Crocodile set up.

Then, you’ll head to the Water Seven arc, where you’ll try and save your friends within a sprawling city.

After that, the Paramount War awaits. Luffy asks his friends to help save his “brother” in Ace. Many fans will know that Ace’s death was one of the most powerful moments of the anime/manga. Can it be corrected here? You’ll have to play and find out.

Finally, you’ll team up with even more allies to save Dressrosa from Doflamingo.

The game banks on the nostalgia on these arcs while also letting you play as your favorite Straw Hat Pirates. But the potential for changing these stories to have better outcomes could lead many to try the title out to see how things could’ve been and maybe give closure to some characters.

The game arrives on January 13th.

Source: YouTube