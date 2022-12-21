Judgment/Lost Judgment Receive DLSS Updates

Both Judgment and Lost Judgment are a pair of quite beloved titles stemming from Sega’s even more beloved Yakuza/Like A Dragon franchise. Both have their hardcore fans, and both are looking for ways to experience the game’s in the very best way possible, and now, you can finally do so, with updates coming to both Judgment and Lost Judgment’s Steam version providing the games with NVIDIA DLSS support, tweaks for Steamdeck, and a small number of bug fixes as well. The news emerged via the games’ respective Steam listings.

Both updates began with the essentially the same message coming from RGG Studios, saying “Hello RGG fans! We’ve got updates and several fixes with this patch, please see our patch notes below. Please continue to post any issues you encounter here. Thank you for playing!”

In terms of Judgment, the following additions and changes were applied,

DLSS support is now fully supported for Judgment!



• NVIDIA DLSS , NVIDIA DLSS Sharpness are now available under Graphic Settings > Detailed Settings

• NVIDIA DLAA been added under Graphic Settings > Detailed Settings

The following settings have been changed for first boot on SteamDeck:

• FSR is now off and FSR2.1 is now active

• FPS is now 60

Other fixes:

When playing darts outside of a 16:9 aspect ratio, the miniscreen in the bottom left changes.

Meanwhile, there were a couple of other fixes applied with the Lost Judgment update,

DLSS support is now fully supported for Lost Judgment!



• NVIDIA DLSS , NVIDIA DLSS Sharpness are now available under Graphic Settings > Detailed Settings

• NVIDIA DLAA been added under Graphic Settings > Detailed Settings

The following settings have been changed for first boot on SteamDeck:

• FSR is now off and FSR2.1 is now active

• FPS is now 60

Other fixes:

• An issue that prevented players from clearing Hikawa’s Scoop Mission when the screen angle is in a different position.

• Addresses an issue that occurred with the destruction effect of the meter shifting unexpectedly when playing the moped race in an aspect ratio other than 16:9.

• When playing darts outside of a 16:9 aspect ratio, the mini-screen in the bottom left no longer changes unexpectedly.

Both updates to both games are live now.

Source 1, Source 2