Bungie’s Upcoming New IP Might Use The Same Engine As Destiny 2

Bungie fans might have been delighted to hear the news of an upcoming new IP being developed. It doesn’t appear that Bungie will solely stick with the Destiny IP, especially after they secured a large investment with NetEase. If you don’t recall, NetEase invested $100 million into Bungie a few years ago, and that should open the door to further expansion on development efforts. After all, we know that Bungie has plans to deliver a brand new IP by 2025.

But while we know the studio is planning on a new IP release in the next few years, we haven’t heard about what this new game will be about. That should hopefully change soon, but until the announcement is made, a new job listing could point out what engine the game is using. A job opening position has been posted with Bungie looking for a lead gameplay engineer. Within the post, Bungie states that this is a brand-new third-person action game which is likely the IP planned for release in 2025. Although that’s about all, we know so far from this job posting.

This will be a step away from what we have seen released from Bungie as of late. At any rate, while we are waiting for some official announcements to be made regarding this new IP, we might have news regarding the game’s engine. Currently, if you look at the job posting page, there is no mention of what game development engine this third-person action game will be using. However, an earlier copy which is highlighted on The Game Post, indicates that this would be using the Bungie Tiger engine, the same engine that Destiny is using.

Again, that statement has since been removed, so there’s a chance that the game may not use this engine. If that’s the case, it will be interesting to see what Bungie is opting to work with now. Regardless, little to no information is known right now about this new IP, but if Bungie plans to release it by 2025, we should get some kind of an official announcement soon. In the meantime, Bungie developers are hard at work to deliver Destiny 2: Lightfall, which had a new trailer showcased during this year’s The Game Awards.

Additionally, the developers have been listening to player feedback regarding Destiny 2. The developers had alerted fans that new creative risks would be coming to the game, which might spark more interest in Destiny 2 for both veteran players and newcomers alike.

