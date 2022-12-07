Destiny 2 Game Director Alerts Fans That Creative Risks Are Coming

Destiny 2 has been around for quite a few years now. Fans that have been playing since the initial launch in 2017 might start feeling the burnout. It’s not easy to keep playing through the same game if the content doesn’t provide too many thrills. That’s something that the developers are taking notice of. As a result, the studio working on Destiny 2 and its line of seasonal updates wants to assure fans that they are hearing the feedback. So you should soon start to see some creative risks being made to keep players coming back.

With the long history now with Destiny 2, some fans likely find the seasonal updates might not be worth the time and effort to progress through them. Joe Blackburn, the game director behind Destiny 2, has taken to Twitter and alerted fans that they are hearing feedback loud and clear. There is more push to take creative risks in seasonal progressions. But that doesn’t mean you’ll see these changes immediately, as the studio is already halfway through season 21 plans.

Instead, players will expect the same kind of content as marketed and released so far. According to Joe Blackburn, there are plans to differentiate progression as they reach the halfway development mark for the upcoming season 21 plans. But again, that means you won’t see some of these new changes until later on in 2023. For fans that are enjoying the seasonal content released for Destiny 2, then you’ll still find that the team will continue to pursue novelty, and thematic variety, along with new ways to progress their characters in Destiny.

I just wanted to step in and say: Heard loud and clear on the feedback with our current seasonal backbones. The team is excited to put some more creative risk in seasonal progressions, but there will be some time before the feedback catches up with the dev cycle. Preview: — Joe Blackburn (@joegoroth) December 7, 2022

We’re certainly interested in seeing what changes will hit Destiny 2. The video game has been one of the more recommended free-to-play games to try out today. Likewise, you can find it on a wide range of platforms. While you can’t find Destiny 2 on the Nintendo Switch, players can download the game on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. But you will want to remember that while the base game for Destiny 2 is free, other content within the title will need to be purchased.

Hopefully, the development team over at Bungie will be able to bring a resurgence of veteran players with the new creative plans coming into the game in 2023. In the meantime, you can check out the trailer for the next major expansion coming to Destiny 2 in 2023, Lightfall, in the video we have embedded above.

Source