Classroom For Heroes Anime Reveals Main Cast, Premieres in 2023

The main cast for the upcoming Classroom For Heroes anime was revealed on Saturday. Reiji Kawashima will voice the featured male protagonist Blade. Misuzu Yamada will voice the featured female protagonist Arnest Flaming. And Nao Tōyama will voice Sophi while Hina Kino will voice Cú Chulainn (all characters pictured below). Classroom For Heroes is set to premiere in 2023 and will be animated by studio Actas. The anime adaptation is based on the original light novel series created by Shin Araki. No other information regarding the anime has been announced at this time.

Blade (left), Arnest Flaming (right) Sophi (left), Cú Chulainn (right)

Classroom For Hero Anime Cast

Blade : Reiji Kawashima (Fushi – To Your Eternity, Patrick/Ricky – Shadows House, Finn Ames – Mashle: Magic and Muscles)

: Reiji Kawashima (Fushi – To Your Eternity, Patrick/Ricky – Shadows House, Finn Ames – Mashle: Magic and Muscles) Arnest Flaming : Misuzu Yamada (Koushi Nagumo – Mother of the Goddess’ Dormitory)

: Misuzu Yamada (Koushi Nagumo – Mother of the Goddess’ Dormitory) Sophi: Nao Touyama (Yui Yuigahama – My Teen Romantic Comedy, Chitoge Kirisaki – Nisekoi, Rin Shima – Laid-Back Camp)

Nao Touyama (Yui Yuigahama – My Teen Romantic Comedy, Chitoge Kirisaki – Nisekoi, Rin Shima – Laid-Back Camp) Cú Chulainn: Hina Kino (Honako Honda – Asobi Asobase, Alas Ramus – The Devil is a Part-Timer! Season 2, Sui – Campfire Cooking in Another World)

Classroom For Heroes Anime Staff

Keiichiro Kawaguchi, who was recently announced as the director for Spy Classroom, will be directing Classroom For Heroes. Naoki Hayashi (Higurashi: When They Cry – SOTSU) will be handling the script. And Kōsuke Kawamura (Mayo Chiki!) will be the series’ chief animation director and character designer. Classroom For Heroes will be animated by studio Atlas, which is widely known for animating series such as Girls and Panzer (2012) and Princess Principal (2017).

Anime Announced Last Year

The official Dash x Bunko Twitter account originally announced the TV anime series back in September 2021. The light novel series published by Shueisha has 1.6 million copies in circulation with 12 volumes currently published. Classroom For Heroes Volume 13 will be published on July 22, 2022. The official site for the anime released staff information and the first key visual back in July of this year that you can also check out below.

A long time ago, a powerful demon ruled over all the people and land, until a powerful hero managed to challenge him to a battle. The hero won, and humanity flourished. To prepare for future threats an elite Rosewood Academy was formed.

Today, the Academy picks best of the best and educates them on how to become heroes and protect humanity. The top student in the school is Arnest Flaming, nicknamed the “Empress of the Flame”. One day, she meets a rather annoying boy who introduces himself as Blade. She thinks this is the end of it, but when the King personally requests her to escort a new student and help him settle in, she realizes that the new student is no one but Blade. (Light novel synopsis via Anime Corner News edit)

Source: Official Twitter, Official Site