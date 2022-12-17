Diablo IV Director & Producer Explain How Other Works Including Diablo Immortal Shaped The Game

As a 25-year-old franchise, there is a lot that the Diablo IP has learned from other IP, but also from its own ups and downs, and yes despite universal acclaim, there is still much that can be learned from situations like Diablo III‘s Auction House controversy, and of course the microtransactions and balancing of Diablo Immortal. As the fourth entry in the much-lauded IP, the expectations are high, but it also gives the team at Blizzard the prior experiences and learnings from those to develop an even better product. From the sentiments shared by those fortunate enough to have recently previewed the game, it seems like they’re right on track, but how? Australia’s Press-Start had the opportunity to chat to Lead Class Designer Adam Jackson and Producer Ash Sweetring to get some answers.

Speaking about what the team had learned from prior experiences Jackson shared some thoughts,

So much. There are so many lessons that we’ve learned along the way. If you think way back to when we made the original Diablo games and the way they’re consumed and designed has changed significantly over the years. Back then, a lot more people just wanted to play by themselves, and that was the only way they played. There was a lot less information available, whereas now, you know, the internet just finds things out because there are so many people that are excited about different things that come out. Not just within the Diablo franchise, but I would say Blizzard as a whole in the gaming industry has changed in so many interesting ways. We’ve grown and had to design things with far more of a fine-toothed comb because players just consume this stuff so fervently. There are just so many lessons we took from our other titles. Like in Diablo II, I think we really learned about class fantasy and how important that is. People want to make a character and feel like, ‘I want this to be me, I want to have that experience and be a part of that story‘. Then Diablo III and even Diablo Immortal taught us a lot about combat and how to make moment-to-moment gameplay decisions. We learned the importance of that and how to make that feel really good for the player. I think Diablo IV marries the best of both worlds here, we’ve got this really dark fantasy, really good world-building and class fantasy. We’ve also got the combat and the scariness of the monsters in the world. We took a lot of the best of all of our previous titles and put them into this one.

From all we’ve seen and heard so far, it seems like the team has indeed married those aspects to create the best of both worlds as Jackson says. We’ll know more though soon enough because Diablo IV launches on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on June 6, 2023.

Source