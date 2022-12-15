Fire Emblem Engage Shows Off Jade

If you’ve been enjoying all the character details we’ve been getting about Fire Emblem Engage, then you’re in luck. More characters are getting revealed every day, and with each one revealed, we get ever closer to understanding who is in the game. The team has also been doing good about balancing who we meet between the heroes, their allies, the villains, and the Emblem Ring spirits that’ll help change the flow of battle. As for who we’re talking about today, that would be another of the playable characters in the title. Her name is Jade, and she’s something special.

Jade comes from the nation of Brodia and is the retainer to Diamant. If you don’t recall him, he’s the firstborn prince to the land and the one meant to be its next ruler. Jade takes her role as a helper of Diamant very seriously. Her calm personality allows her to focus on what needs to be done for the prince. The “downside” to her focus is that she’s not a talker. Jade prefers to talk only a little, giving people the impression that she’s emotionless.

That’s not true, however, she has many emotions she’ll share with people if they give her a chance. Such as how she has a great sense of humor. She’s a great example of not judging a book by its cover.

In terms of class, she’s an axe armor unit. That means she’ll have heavy armor, which makes her strong, but limits mobility. Unfortunately, it also opens her up to being in danger from magical attacks.

In the video below, you’ll see Jade in action and see a conversation between her and another character. The conversation details how Jade likes to write novels and loves researching. That is not what you would expect from an armored knight.

We’re getting really close to the release of Fire Emblem Engage. With a little less than five weeks to go, more details and views about the game are coming out. Not too long ago, we had previews released about the game, and those who have played the title in part have said that it might be one of the best games in the franchise. Unfortunately, their playthroughs were limited to one chapter, but they liked what they saw.

As noted, Nintendo has been keeping people informed about the title, so if the review scores are high, they can expect another big seller for the Switch.

Source: Serenes Forest