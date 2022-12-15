Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope Contest Will Earn You Art Book

Contests are very popular in gaming, as they give gamers something to hope for and promote the games that they’re attached to in the process. For example, Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope came out in late October, and it’s been quite popular since its launch. It even won “Best Sim/Strategy Game” at The Game Awards, showing its impact. But now, Ubisoft wants to give gamers a chance to win something special from the title, an art book. The book will provide players with a unique glimpse of all the characters, worlds, enemies, and so on so that they have a deeper connection with the title.

To enter the contest is simple. First, you must follow the official handle holding the contest. Second, you must like the post. Third, you must make a comment telling the handle who your favorite hero from the game is. If you do all of that, you’ll be entered for a chance to win, and may the best Rabbid, er, gamer, win.

Would you like to win a copy of our beautiful #MarioRabbids art book? You only have to:



✅ Follow @MarioRabbids

✅ Like this post

✅ Tell us who your favorite hero is using the hashtag #MarioRabbidsSparksofHope pic.twitter.com/0vAu7wDj7P — Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (@MarioRabbids) December 14, 2022

It’s a simple contest, but it’s one that fans will be happy about, so why not enter it yourself?

If you’re wondering what comes next for Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope, it goes well beyond an art book contest. We know for a fact that three DLC packages are coming for the game in 2023.

The first is the “Tower of Dooom,” which will bring gamers a special combat mode they’ll have to endure. If the title wasn’t a big enough hint, it’s based on the Rabbid character that would give you a special mission if you found her fortune teller parlor in every level. It should be noted that the DLC will only be available to those who buy the season pass.

The second DLC will take players to a new planet that appears to have a forest motif. On that planet is a new major enemy for them to face. The additional planet will give gamers more things to do and help extend playtime even more.

Finally, and most excitingly, the third DLC pack will bring back Ubisoft’s beloved icon, Rayman! He’ll team up with Rabbid Peach and Rabbid Mario for an all-new adventure that is sure to excite fans. Unfortunately, you’ll have to wait until late next year to get it, but hopefully, the wait will be worth it.

So as you can see, you won’t have to wait long to have a reason to jump back into the game.

Source: Twitter