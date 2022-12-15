Super Smash Bros Ultimate Amiibo Get Release Dates!

Credit: Nintendo

One of the best things about Super Smash Bros Ultimate has been awaiting the arrival of all the Amiibo for the new characters. Thanks to the two DLC packs that were released, fans had even more epic characters to look forward to seeing as Amiibo. However, due to production times, sometimes it took quite a bit for some of them to come out. So, despite the game having long since released its last character, we’re still a few DLC short. However, a new message from Nintendo confirms that four of the remaining ones will be coming out next year.

In the tweet below, Nintendo talked about Sephiroth, Kazuya, Pyra, and Mythra. Sephiroth and Kazuya will arrive in less than a month on January 13th. As for Pyra and Mythra, they didn’t get a release date, but they are slated for 2023. So based on past releases, they will come out a few months after the previous release. As you can see in the video, the models for the Amiibo are quite detailed, and they’ll make an excellent part of your collection. Or if you’re just a fan of one of them, you’ll want to get it to show love to your favorite character/franchise.

Super Smash Bros. #amiibo for DLC fighters Kazuya and Sephiroth will be released on 1/13/23.



Plus, look forward to the release of Pyra and Mythra in 2023! pic.twitter.com/6HEuGR07Nv — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 15, 2022

Once those four Amiibo are out, the only remaining character from Super Smash Bros Ultimate that will need to be turned into an Amiibo is Sora. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the announcement of his Amiibo, but it’s unclear if we’ll get one. Not because of Square Enix, mind you, but because of Disney. Remember, Sora is a collaboration character, and Disney had to approve of him being put in the game, so they’d equally have to support him being made into an Amiibo.

There’s no real reason why they wouldn’t approve of him getting an Amiibo, but it doesn’t take much to block a deal like this, so we’ll have to wait and see.

It’s honestly a testament to the longevity of the Amiibo that they are still so highly anticipated in the minds of gamers. Of course, they aren’t being released in as big numbers as before, but they’re still beloved. Part of it is undoubtedly due to the games they’re attached to. Super Smash Bros Ultimate, for example, is one of the best-selling games on the Switch, so that helped matters.

Plus, fans always want collectibles that feature their favorite characters. So it’ll be interesting to see how much longer Nintendo will keep up the line.

Source: Twitter