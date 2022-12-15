Falcom Reveals Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana

Hot off the heels of announcing the next core entry in the Ys franchise, Ys X: Nordics Falcom has revealed that there’s another entry on the way as well. Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana is a remake of Ys: The Oath in Felghana, which itself was already a PC and PSP remake of the franchise’s third entry, Ys III: Wanderers From Ys.

Falcom has released the first details of the game, bound exclusively for the Nintendo Switch in Spring 2023 for Japan, with a date for the West currently to be determined. The details, presented by the game’s own site, read,

A “deepened” action RPG… The definitive edition of Ys: The Oath in Felghana is coming to Switch!

Released for PSP in 2010, Ys: The Oath in Felghana was highly acclaimed as a masterpiece in the Ys action RPG series. This high-definition remastered version further improves the game with additional elements.

Fully Voiced Event Scenes Including the Long-Awaited Addition of Voiceovers for Adol

In addition to voiced events for the game’s more than 30 characters, voiceovers have also been added for protagonist Adol Christin, who will be voiced by Yuki Kaji. Coupled with narration by Banjou Ginga, players will be able to enjoy an even more dramatic story.

New Visuals Added! You Can Also Switch Back to the Old Versions

“Refine Versions” of the illustrations for every character that appears during the story have been created for this remastered release. The “Classic Versions” that were used in the PSP and PC versions will also be included, so you switch between “Refine” and “Classic” during the game depending on your preference.

Remastered Graphics and Sounds

Remastered in high-definition for Switch! Not only can you enjoy more beautiful graphics upgraded to high-definition image quality from the original PSP version, you can also enjoy higher-quality background music and sound effects.

Switch Between Three Sound Settings

There are three in-game background music sound settings to Switch from: the “Original Version” used in the PC version of Ys: The Oath in Felghana, and the “PC-8801 Version” and “X68000 Version” sounds from its ancestors.

High-Speed Mode and Beginner-Friendly Support Features

Increase your speed while moving on the field and in battle by 1.5 to two times. This can be activated at any time with the push of a button, allowing you to more comfortably enjoy the game.

Additionally, the game is equipped with various support features for action game beginners, such as “Not Fall,” which allows you to recover instantly without taking damage if you fall from a high place.