Ys X: Nordics Announced For 2023 Launch

The Ys franchise, despite its age, has been really beginning to build traction with the JRPG community in more recent times, sparked by the launch of 2012’s Ys: Memories of Celceta, and continued on through the releases of 2016’s Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana, and the most recently launched entry, 2019’s Ys IX: Monstrum Nox, but now developer Falcom has revealed that the tenth core entry in the franchise is now on the way, with an intended launch of sometime in 2023. The newest entry in the franchise is titled Ys X: Nordics and will celebrate the franchise’s 35th anniversary by following on from the narrative of Ys IX: Monstrum Nox.

Falcom issued a press release outlining the top-level details of the new action-RPG, saying,

Four years have passed since the release of the action RPG Ys IX: Monstrum Nox, which launched for PlayStation 4 in 2019 to high praise from players in Japan and worldwide…

In celebration of the Ys series’ 35th anniversary, the latest numbered entry Ys X: Nordics will launch for multiple platforms in 2023.

The setting is the northern sea Obelia Bay, which is made up of countless islands big and small. After completing his adventures in the Ancient Kingdom of Ys, young adventurer Adol Christin encounters a maritime people known as “Normans” in this new land. Who are they? And who are the “Griegers,” immortal undead who attack humans…?

The battle system used up until Ys IX: Monstrum Nox has been drastically revamped! The new “Cross Action” system allows the player to fight using two modes according the situation. In the speedy “Solo Mode,” the player controls one character with the help of automatic attacks and support from their partner. In “Combination Mode,” the player can simultaneously control a series of actions for both characters to take on formidable foes in back-and-forth combat.

Additionally, Ys X: Nordics allows you to control a ship for the first time in the series. Explore vast oceans using sea maps as your guide and engage in naval battles against enemy ships in this new feature that adds to “the joy of adventure” that the series is known for. Other new systems include the special ability “Mana Action,” which significantly expands the degree of freedom on fields and in dungeons.

Ys X: Nordics is a brand-new adventure set in the northern sea Obelia Bay, featuring young adventurer Adol Christin as the protagonist. Please look forward to this latest title in the Ys series, from the development team that brought you Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana and Ys IX: Monstrum Nox.