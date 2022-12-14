Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s Cal Kestis Actor Discusses Questions That Will Be Answered With The Sequel

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is one of 2023’s most anticipated games, but also, due to the license involved, its also the one with a narrative the most shrouded in mystery. As a result there are a host of unanswered questions from 2019’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order in the minds of fans that they hope will be answered with the 2023 sequel. Cameron Monaghan, the voice of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor‘s own Cal Kestis had some questions of his own that have been gradually answered for him as he’s voiced the game’s primary protagonist.

In an interview with EW, Monaghan was asked about some of the burning questions hanging from the original game that might have been answered through the sequel. Thankfully, Monaghan was well-considered with his answer, and spoiler-free saying,

Who does his hair? Where does he get his ponchos? Yeah, there was a lot of stuff we wanted to explore with the character specifically. I wanted to see what it looked like for Cal as he aged, and what a number of years of fighting in a desperate situation would look like for the character. How does that change his worldview? How does that change the way he interacts with people? How does it affect his decision-making? These were all questions we started kicking around while we were making the first [game] and then to be able to explore a mature story with Cal — one I would say is more challenging, darker. But something that was always important to me is, you don’t want things to be grim for the sake of being grim. I think there’s a difference between something dark and something joyless — still finding the adventure of the story was really important. But then also balancing that with something more challenging and interesting for the character, who will ask some really big questions I think people are going to be surprised by. Hopefully we’re able to hit people with a couple of gut punches along the way.

The comments from Monaghan now, align with similar comments he made in June when he said on social media, “I love when stories grow with their characters and audience. I’m excited to present what Lucasfilm, Respawn, EA, and I have been working on the last few years, I’m proud to say Jedi: Survivor is a complex, mature, and exciting progression for an audacious, ambitious game.”

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be launching on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on March 17, 2023.