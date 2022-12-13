I’m in Love with the Villainess Anime Announced, Trailer Revealed Along With Staff and Cast

An anime adaptation of the light novel series I’m in Love with the Villainess was announced on Tuesday. A new trailer and key visual were revealed as part of the announcement along with the main staff and main cast list. Studio Platinum Vision will be handling the animation production for I’m in Love with the Villainess that is set to air in 2023. Other notable works of the studio includes Servamp, Love of Kill, and Kono Oto Tomare!: Sounds of Life. The upcoming anime adaptation is based on the multi-award nominated light novel series written by Inori and illustrated by Hanagata

First Key Visual: Characters – Claire François (left), Rae Taylor (right)

I’m in Love with the Villainess Anime Staff

Hideaki Oba will be directing I’m in Love with the Villainess. Other directing works of Oba include Love of Kill, Dr. Ramune -Mysterious Disease Specialist-, and a handful of episodes for the iconic series D. Gray-man. Oba also directed episodes for big-name series such as Dr. Stone, A Place Further Than The Universe, and Odd Taxi. He will be joined by Ayumu Hisao, who will be handling the script and series composition for the series. Hisao also worked with Oba in the same position on Love of Kill and has most recently worked on the script for episodes 19-20 of Spy x Family. The rest of the staff is as follows:

Character Design : Youko Satou (Love of Kill, Kakuriyo: Bed and Breakfast for Spirits)

: Youko Satou (Love of Kill, Kakuriyo: Bed and Breakfast for Spirits) Sound Director : Hajime Takakuwa (Black Clover, Spice and Wolf, The Quintessential Quintuplets Season 2)

: Hajime Takakuwa (Black Clover, Spice and Wolf, The Quintessential Quintuplets Season 2) Music: Noriyuki Asakura (Rurouni Kenshin) and Usagi to Uma (Mazica Party)

I’m in Love with the Villainess Anime Cast

. Yuu Serizawa will be voicing Rae Taylor. She is most known for her role as Iroha Igarashi in the series Real Girl. other roles of hers include Shera L. Greenwood from the isekai series How Not to Summon a Demon Lord and Kaname Arisugawa from the hit rom-com series Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You. Joining Serizawa will be Karina Nanamin, who will be voicing the other lead role of Claire François. Nanamin is most known for her role as Meiya Mitsurugi in the series Muv-Luv Alternative.

No other cast members have been revealed at this time.

Synopsis

Ordinary office worker Ohashi Rei wakes up in the body of the protagonist of her favorite otome game, Revolution. To her delight, the first person to greet her is also her favorite character, Claire Francois—the main antagonist of the story! Now, Rei is determined to romance Claire instead of the game’s male leads. But how will her villainous ladylove react to this new courtship?! (Synopsis via Seven Seas Entertainment)

Source: Official Twitter