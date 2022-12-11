Ed Boon Says Next NetherRealm Studios Game Could Be Announced In Next Six Months

Getting teases of future video game titles is a tried and true part of the industry. From journalists spreading rumors of what they know to game devs hinting at what they’re working on next, it’s all part of the business. In recent weeks, Ed Boon was one of the people stirring the pot the most. Boon is the head of NetherRealm Studios, a studio dedicated to making some of the best fighting games on the planet. They own the rights to the Mortal Kombat franchise and were the creators of the Injustice Saga, which sparked a whole series’ worth of content.

Both titles have been successful over the last couple of years, but NetherRealm Studios has been very quiet about what might come next. However, Ed Boon has been teasing things that may be happening. That has excited fans as they want to know more about their plans. One fan on Twitter straight-up asked him when we might hear an announcement, and Boon gave a somewhat specific answer:

Likely — Ed Boon (@noobde) December 11, 2022

So if we take Boon at his word, we’ll hear something from the company within the next six months. That could work out in multiple ways. After all, six months from now is the return of E3 after its hiatus. What better way to drop your next big game announcement than at the 100% gaming-dedicated convention?

Or, they could take a different approach and announce it when they feel the time is right. It’s hard to know the “right answer” since we don’t know what they will announce.

The obvious guess is Mortal Kombat 12. The 11th mainline title was not only fan-beloved but also the best-selling game in the history of the series. Many are looking to see if they’re able to top it. The 30th anniversary of the franchise occurred recently, and many expected an announcement then, but we didn’t get it.

On the flip side, many hope that Injustice 3 could be next on the docket. There have only been two games in that franchise, but they’ve both been big sellers. Moreover, as noted earlier, they inspired an entire Elseworlds line that went into comics, animated projects, and mobile titles.

The problem there is that DC Comics, under Warner Bros Discovery, is going through a revamp via new management. That means there is a bit of confusion about what will continue and what will be left behind.

Ed Boon knows what the truth is, and he’s fine with taking his time to unveil it.

Source: Twitter