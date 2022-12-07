Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Update Allows Players To Customize Power-Ups

Mario Kart is a massive video game franchise and continues to thrive today. After initially getting its start on the Super Nintendo Entertainment System, this thrilling kart racer continues to be a must-have title for Nintendo platforms. While we didn’t receive a brand new installment for the Nintendo Switch, the Deluxe edition from the Nintendo Wii U’s Mario Kart 8 remains one of the platform’s most popular games. Fortunately, Nintendo is keeping fans entertained with the game thanks to their Booster Course Pass. However, you don’t need this pass to get a more than welcomed free update that just hit the game.

Players who update Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will have an update with a game-changing feature. In this free update that just landed on the game, players will not have the ability to customize power-ups. For offline matches and certain online team modes, players can determine what power-ups will be featured within the game. That can either lead to more competitive race matches or a chaotic experience. Likewise, players can altogether remove some of those power-ups they found to be useless within a specific match.

you may not like it but this is what a peak mario kart match looks like #MK8D #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/yYPPnEDQi0 — Akfamilyhome (@Akfamilyhome) December 7, 2022

After all, who hasn’t dreaded hitting a box only to discover that it’s just a Coin? Sometimes having anything else besides a Coin can be a great help, and now you have control. We’ve already started seeing chaotic matches online with these new customized power-ups. Some players are trying to race through matches where every box is a Blue Shell. As you can imagine, the race is chaotic as players quickly find a barrage of Blue Shells smashing into their kart.

This is not the only update to hit Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. If you’ve been following the Booster Course Pass, then you know eight more tracks hit the game. The latest wave brought out the Rock Cup and Moon Cup. Those individual cups have four more tracks that Nintendo brought into the game from previous Mario Kart installments. With that said, three more waves will still bring in more cups and race tracks in 2023. So there’s still a reason to jump back into the game and compete in the cups throughout next year.

We’re waiting on what Nintendo plans to do after the last waves hit Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Unfortunately, we haven’t received a new mainline video game release for the franchise in quite some time. But with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe being such a massive hit, it might be an uphill battle for Nintendo to bring something out that will be able to outshine this title installment.

