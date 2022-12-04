Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Tie-In Novel’s Cover Revealed

While we excitedly await more news on the upcoming EA and Respawn Entertainment title, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, rumoured to be shown at this Thursday’s The Game Awards, fans have scored a new look at the prequel chapter for the upcoming game – no, not a remaster or remake of 2019’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, but a *Curse you Gearbox for this naming convention* pre-sequel, a middle act set between the two titles. Written by one of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor‘s writers, Sam Maggs, Star Wars Jedi: Battle Scars is coming soon, and now we can see what the game’s hero, Cal Kestis gets up to in this period prior to Star Wars Jedi: Survivor‘s setting.

StarWars.com today revealed the book’s cover art, and to be frank, it looks sensational, depicting our hero, Cal Kestis, Cere, Greez, and Merrin, as well as an Inquisitor of the Sith looking menacing. The official description of the book, courtesy of the website reads,

Cal Kestis has built a new life for himself with the crew of the Stinger Mantis. Together, Cal’s crew has brought down bounty hunters, defeated Inquisitors, and even evaded Darth Vader himself. More importantly, Merrin, Cere, Greez, and faithful droid BD-1 are the closest thing Cal has had to a family since the fall of the Jedi Order. Even as the galaxy’s future grows more uncertain by the day, with each blow struck against the Empire, the Mantis crew grows more daring. On what should be a routine mission, they meet a stormtrooper determined to chart her own course with the help of Cal and the crew. In exchange for help starting a new life, the Imperial deserter brings word of a powerful, potentially invaluable tool for their fight against the Empire. And even better, she can help them get to it. The only catch — pursuing it will bring them into the path of one of the Empire’s most dangerous servants, the Inquisitor known as the Fifth Brother. Can the Imperial deserter truly be trusted? And while Cal and his friends have survived run-ins with the Inquisitors before, how many times can they evade the Empire before their luck runs out?

Star Wars Jedi: Battle Scars, a new novel from Del Rey, arrives March 7, 2023, and while the game’s release date isn’t yet confirmed, it would suggest that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor‘s release will follow shortly after. Stay tuned for more at The Game Awards this Thursday.

