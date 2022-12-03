EA’s Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Marketing Kicks Off Before The Game Awards

We’ve seen and heard only a small amount about EA and Respawn Entertainment’s Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and heard unconfirmed rumours about other aspects of the game, and so the question that fans have been asking for quite a while now, as a result, is… when will they see more? When will they reveal a release date? When will they give us a real-life BD-1? Now while not all of those questions can be answered in the short term, there are some that will seemingly be clarified as soon as this week at the Geoff Keighley hosted The Game Awards. With that even only a matter of days away, the rumors that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was going to feature at the event may carry some weight, with EA seemingly beginning to ramp up its marketing cycle for the game.

As reported by Insider Gaming’s Tom Henderson, EA have launched their marketing lead-up to what is inevitably going to culminate in new footage being shown at The Game Awards. Henderson reports,

EA has started its marketing for Star Wars Jedi Survivor ahead of announcements that will be made at The Game Awards on December 8. Last week, Insider Gaming exclusively reported that Star Wars Jedi Survivor will be at the event with a new trailer, release date, and pre-orders going live.

Henderson pointed to changes occurring with the official EA Star Wars social media accounts where new images, banners, and logos, all related to Star Wars Jedi: Survivor have all replaced the existing art. Previous reporting from Henderson indicated that the game will feature approximately 30 minutes into the stream. While comments from fellow insider, Jeff Grubb suggests that the game will launch before March 31, 2023, so perhaps a release date will be revealed this week.

About Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor picks up five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Cal must stay one step ahead of the Empire’s constant pursuit as he continues to feel the weight of being one of the last remaining Jedi in the galaxy.

Developed by the veteran team at Respawn Entertainment, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will expand upon iconic Star Wars stories, worlds, and characters, and thrilling combat first experienced in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is being built for the current generation of gaming hardware to create a deeper and more expansive Star Wars experience for players worldwide when the game launches in 2023.

The Game Awards will stream this Thursday, December 8, 2022.