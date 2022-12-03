Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gets Destiny 2 Crossover On December 6

In a crossover that probably nobody saw coming, the world of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is about to get very otherworldly. Ubisoft has announced that the Viking-era RPG will be getting some unexpected crossover content next week. It turns out that the sci-fi world of Destiny 2 is heading into early ninth-century England with a bang on December 6.

In an update shared on the official Ubisoft blog, it’s been explained that as part of the unique crossover, players will be able to get their hands on some one-of-a-kind content. The collaboration will work both ways, meaning that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla players will be able to obtain some Destiny 2 cosmetics and items, and those playing Destiny 2 will see some Assassin’s Creed-themed content brought into their game.

As explained by Ubisoft, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla players will be able to purchase a special Destiny 2-themed character pack. This will include armour sets, swords, a scout skin and a mount skin. In addition, players will be able to obtain a weapons pack which includes four unique takes on Destiny‘s iconic subclasses, each with its own gameplay perks and custom effects.

Over in Destiny 2, players will be able to access some unique Assassin’s Creed-based cosmetics and items from the in-game Eververse store. These items will include an Assassin’s Creed-themed ship, Sparrow, Ghost, and finisher cosmetics. Also available will be three armour ornament sets.

Players will be able to get their hands on these items from next Tuesday, December 6. Destiny 2 will also launch its season 19 content on December 6, which will bring a wealth of new content and features to the long-running sci-fi shooter. There’s no word on how long these crossover items will be available for, but it might be worth grabbing them fast in case the crossover is planned to be a short one.

Elsewhere, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla recently launched its final expansion, The Last Chapter. This will draw the story of protagonist Eivor to a close as Ubisoft turns its attention towards the upcoming launch of Assassin’s Creed Mirage. The next instalment of the franchise has been recently tipped for an August 2023 launch, but as yet there’s no official word on a specific release date. We’ll just have to wait and see.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available now on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC. It’s also heading to Steam this month, as previously reported. Destiny 2 is available now on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.

