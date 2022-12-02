Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Set to Receive Two Free DLC Characters, Gameplay Trailer Released

Bandai Namco’s epic remastered anime fighting title, Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R has been a real treat for the fighting community. It melds two great genres — fighting games and anime. Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure is known for its wacky, crazy, and suave characters and with the show being very expansive with its characters, there is no shock the developers keep adding new DLC.

The two new DLC characters are no other than Weather Forecast and Father Pucchi (final form). These two characters are currently available now and will be added to the game for free. Father Puchhi is already in the game, but in Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, characters have different forms and this version of Pucchi is his final form which is different from the one that’s already in the game. The new trailer manages to showcase both characters off which looks pretty awesome! Bandai Namco has three more characters planned to release as DLC before the year is up, so it will be interesting to see who else is on their way.

Check out the brand-new gameplay trailer for Weather Forecast and Father Pucchi down below:

Bandai Namco released another DLC character for the epic fighting game back in October. The previous character to join the roster is none other than Risotto Nero. In addition to confirming the DLC character, they have also released a new trailer for Nero which gives players a good look at him in action. Fans of the anime or manga, already know who Risotto Nero is. But for those who want to learn more about the character, make sure to check out the full article detailing the previous DLC character right here!

For those who are just hearing about the fighting game, can check out our detailed coverage leading up to the release. We have plenty of great trailers, gameplay looks, and interviews from the developers. One of the biggest videos is about five minutes long and it is brought to us by the manga artist creator Rohan Kishibe and Koichi Hirose, his assistant. They are both animated in the Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure art style, while they detail some new information about the upcoming fighting game. The game will feature 50 playable characters at launch, which makes sense, as the company has been releasing a ton of character-based trailers. Make sure to learn more about the game right here!

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R is now available on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Have you checked out the new fighting title? Excited about the new DLC characters? Let us know in the comments below!

Source