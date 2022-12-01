Lego Star Wars Potentially Headed To Xbox Game Pass

Some potentially exciting news is on the cards for Xbox Game Pass subscribers this month. It looks as though one of the most compelling game franchises is heading to the service. That’s if recent cryptic teaser tweets are anything to go by. The game in question sounds a lot like it’ll be Lego Star Wars, and potentially the most recent Skywalker Saga title.

Xbox kicked off lots of speculation around its latest addition to Game Pass in a series of teaser tweets a few days ago. Using a hangman-style graphic, Xbox Game Pass’ official Twitter account asked followers to guess a game title. This obviously led a lot of people to assume that the correct answer would be the name of the next title headed to the service, so guesses were plentiful, and of course, very funny, with many developers trying to make the titles of their own games fit into the available spaces.

okay, we'll help you out a bit more. But gold star if you guessed XBOX GAME PASS, we set you up for that one https://t.co/vOAl9UxYNY pic.twitter.com/muIJ39fBYN — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) November 30, 2022

Anyhow, a follow-up tweet shared yesterday then appeared to confirm that the name of the game was indeed related to Xbox Game Pass, with the team providing some additional letters to help followers out with their guesses. With the letters E, R and A placed strategically on each line, it hasn’t taken people long to spell out LEGO STAR WARS as the potentially correct guess.

While no official confirmation of the answer has been provided yet, the Lego Group themselves seem to have given a possible hint that people aren’t too far off the mark with their assumption. In a reply to the senior editor of The Verge Tom Warren. the official Lego account replied with a GIF of a Lego Star Wars TIE-Fighter shrugging its shoulders before relaxing on a beach lounger, sipping on a cocktail. While this isn’t cast-iron proof of the game making its way onto Game Pass, it’s a pretty obvious nod to Warren’s guess being correct. It’s kind of hard to see what else the word puzzle could spell out at this point, but you just never know.

If true, then the addition of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga would be a brilliant addition to the Xbox Game Pass service in time for the festive season. The game includes content from all nine of the Star Wars movies and features over 300 playable characters. It’s basically the ultimate in Star Wars meets Lego and would certainly be a big hit with families over the Christmas period. We’ll have to wait and see as to when Xbox Game Pass will confirm our suspicions or not though. Watch this space.

Source