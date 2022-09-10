LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’s Character Count Explodes

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga was one of 2022’s most anticipated titles, and now that it’s out, it’s rapidly gone on to be one of the year’s most successful commercially. The game also has by far and away the largest roster of playable characters of any LEGO video game adaptation to date, and yet TT Games aren’t done, with LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga having already received DLC packs that include characters from The Mandalorian, and more. Now for the biggest update yet. The Disney & Marvel Games Showcase at D23 this week has been the home for the revelation that another large suite of characters is coming to the game, much of which touches on some of the newest pieces of media in the Star Wars galaxy.

TT Games have suffered allegations of crunch culture, and the game was hit by numerous delays, but now that it’s out, the cadence of post-launch support in the form of patches and DLC is steady, but reasonable. Now the studio has revealed what is coming next, and it’s extensive. The LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – Galactic Edition has been revealed and it will play host to another 13 new DLC character packs, with six of those being brand new character packs. The LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – Galactic Edition is due to arrive in digital storefronts, on November 1, 2022, coming in at $80USD on console and $70USD on PC. Each pack can be bought separately for $3USD apiece if you already own the game.

We ain't done yet! The Galactic Edition comes out November 1 on digital storefronts with 13 DLC character packs, including 6 all-new character packs! #LEGOStarWarsGame pic.twitter.com/FqFHKKlDr7 — LEGO Star Wars Game (@LSWGame) September 9, 2022

The six DLC packs featuring all-new characters are as follows:

Star Wars: Andor Character Pack

The LEGO Star Wars: Summer Vacation TV Special Character Pack

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Character Pack

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Character Pack

Star Wars: Rebels Character Pack

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Character Pack

These new packs alone will add 30 playable characters to the game, joining a roster of 384 existing characters spanning every piece of Star Wars fiction, inclusive of the nine core films which the game’s plot spans. As previously mentioned, that 384 has already been added to with characters from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Solo: A Star Wars Story, The Bad Batch, The Mandalorian and more already having joined the fray.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is available now for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC with the game having achieved an early sales milestone of 3.2 million units sold in the first fortnight following the game’s launch, smashing “sales records across every platform, region, and edition.” With several months now having passed since that moment, we can assume that the game has proceeded to sell several more million copies.

Source