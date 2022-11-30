Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Drops Final Story Update A Week Early!

It’s not December yet, but gamers got a surprise gift yesterday when Ubisoft decided they wouldn’t wait until December 6th to release the final story update for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Instead, they dropped it a week early! That means you can play the last part of the game’s narrative, alongside the other updates from the patch, right now! It needs to be clarified why Ubisoft did this. It was the 28th that they said the update would arrive on the 6th, and then they changed their minds the next day. Perhaps they got generous? Maybe they didn’t want fans to wait for it. It’s hard to say, but fans won’t mind, no matter what the answer is.

As for the story content, here is the official description of the final piece for Eivor’s tale:

“Eivor’s alliances are forged and her clan has its foothold in England, now the time has come to come to terms with her visions of Odin. Join Eivor in her final journey as she meets with old friends and foes in the narrative conclusion to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.”

While that sounds exciting, you will need to do some legwork to access the content if you haven’t already. First, you’ll need to complete the main storyline of the title. That includes pledging to all the territories within the world. Then, you’ll need to complete the two-part mythical storyline that takes you to Asgard and Jotunheim. Your main settlement must be at Level 5, and you must construct the Jomsviking barracks.

Finally, you must take out the members of the Order of the Ancients and find its leader. Once you do all that, you can access the final quests within this update. So if you still need to do that, you better get going!

Other parts of the update include minor features that fans will love. For example, you can now have your hood on at all times via an option in the menu screen. Furthermore, you’ll get access to a free random Premium item every week. The only items you won’t get access to every week through the giveaway are the licensed items.

Speaking of items, if you missed out on the items given during the four Festivals, go complete “The First Night of Samhaim” arc, and you’ll be able to get all of those Festival items within merchant shops.

You have a worthy final update for a beloved title when you add that all up.

Source: Ubisoft