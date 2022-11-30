Xbox Game Pass Losing Seven Games Today

While fans are rightly focused on the release of Warhammer 40k Darktide making its way to Game Pass PC today there are seven titles set to leave the platform also. November has seen a number of fantastic games make their way to the service including Signalis, Norco, Pentiment, Sommerville, Vampire Survivors, and more.

The most notable departures from the service today include titles such as Mortal Shell, an action-RPG Souls-like. The game describes itself as a test of “sanity and resilience in a shattered world.” The game received rave reviews with Polygon describing the title as “Incredible” and IGN branding it “a beautifully dark adventure.”

Alongside this, Final Fantasy 13-2 also leaves the service today which is a huge loss for Final Fantasy fans leaving only Lightning Returns as the only game in the franchise on the service. Final Fantasy 13-2 offered players large interactive environments, new dimensions to explore, an enhanced battle system, and over 150 monsters to recruit and battle. Here is a list of the games exiting the service this month.

Xbox Game Pass Games – Leaving November 30th, 2022

Archvale (Console, PC, Cloud)

Deeeer Simulator (Console, PC, Cloud)

Final Fantasy 13-2 (Console, Cloud)

Mind Scanners (Console, PC, Cloud)

Mortal Shell (Console, PC, Cloud)

Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator (Console, PC, Cloud)

Warhammer 40K Battlesector (Console, PC, Cloud)

While there are certainly a large number of games leaving the service this month this is nothing out of the ordinary. Xbox usually drops a number of games in the Game Pass library twice a month with a couple of surprises every now and then. Despite the loss of these titles, there are still plenty of games being added to the service for the month of December.

Most notably for the month of December players can expect titles like Hello Neighbor 2, Chained Echoes, and High on Life. With an announcement set to be published in the next few days, it’s likely that even more games will be added to this list. Warhammer 40k Darktide also launches today which has been much anticipated by both fans of the Warhammer series and shooter fans in general. It’s set to offer a fun but tough co-op experience that should help players relive some elements of what made Warhammer 40k Vermintide so much fun.

It’s safe to say that while a number of notable titles are leaving the service today there are still plenty of amazing games on the horizon for Game Pass subscribers both on Xbox and PC.