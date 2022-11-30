Warhammer 40K: Darktide Drops Launch Day Trailer

After a couple of weeks in its pre-order beta, Warhammer 40K: Darktide is almost upon us. The hardcore co-op shooter action will roll out globally later today. To celebrate the occasion, developer Fatshark has also released a new launch trailer that showcases the scariest sights on offer in Tertium.

While the game’s pre-order beta experience has been a little rocky for some players, Warhammer 40K: Darktide is now being released in full today. The game will be launching on PC via Steam and Xbox Game Pass for PC. However, those on Xbox Series X/S consoles will also be able to explore the terrifying hive city of Tertium soon. While there’s not been a specific release date given for the game’s launch on console, those with an Xbox Game Pass subscription will be able to try it out on PC beforehand. The trailer gives players more of a look inside the sprawling depths of the game’s main zone of Tertium. It also shows off some pretty punchy-looking combat too. Check it out for yourself to get a feel for the Warhammer 40K: Darktide experience in full.

It’s also been revealed that those who took part in the pre-order beta will see their in-game progress carried forward into the full release. That’s sure to be good news for those players who’ve battled their way through some of the buggier parts of the game so far. The game’s release times vary depending on your geographic location, but players can expect to get their Warhammer 40K: Darktide journeys kicked off at the following times.

US (West Coast): 10 AM PT

US (East Coast): 1 PM ET

UK: 6 PM GMT

Europe: 7 PM CEST

Japan: 3 AM JST (December 1)

Australia: 6 AM AEDT (December 1)

New Zealand: 7 AM NZDT (December 1)

Warhammer 40K: Darktide will see players squad up into four-player teams to take on the infestation of heretics in Tertium. Today’s release will also see stability improvements put in place in the form of a patch for those who’ve been playing Warhammer 40K: Darktide already in the beta period. Other additional features will be rolled out alongside the full launch of the game. These include crafting functionality plus the ability to upgrade gear to the next tier, which will unlock a perk or blessing upon doing so. Players will also have more options for character customisation as part of the full release, as well as plenty of additional new content that may not have been accessible as of yet.

Warhammer 40k: Darktide is available from today for PC via Steam and on Xbox Game Pass for PC. A version for Xbox Series X/S is planned to be released at some point in the future. We’ll keep an ear to the ground for further news on that as we get it.

Source