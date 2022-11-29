Minecraft Update New Features, Mods, and Skins

Table of Contents [Hide] [Show] New Features

Experimental Features

Minecraft‘s latest update has dropped and it has so much in store for us. Around the end of the year always seems to be the biggest time for Minecraft updates and news and this year is no exception…there is a lot in store. Take a look below at all the new features, mods, and skins that are in the game as well as patch notes and more!

Spectator Mode

When cheats are enabled, players can go in and out of Spectator Mode using the Personal Game Mode option in World Settings or the ‘/gamemode spectator’ command

Spectators have a reduced HUD that does not show the crosshair, hotbar, XP, health, hunger, or armor

Players’ inventory, health, held items, etc, are unchanged when switching in and out of Spectator Mode

Spectators are always flying and cannot be grounded

Spectators pass through solid blocks and entities without collision

Spectators can see out of solid objects when inside blocks

Spectators cannot take damage and are not affected by any blocks, mobs, items, portals, or effects

Spectators cannot use items or interact with blocks or mobs

Spectators cannot open their inventory or interact with block screens, like Chests or Furnaces

Spectators cannot be seen by mobs or other players, except other players in Spectator Mode

Spectators appear as a transparent floating head to other players in Spectator Mode

Spectators are not needed to sleep to pass the night

When playing in first person perspective, spectators do not see their arm or held item

Spectators generate chunks, if they fly to new chunks

Spectators do not spawn any mobs

Non-persistent mobs around spectators will check for distance to any non-spectators when deciding if they should despawn

Commands can select and act on spectators

A list of fixes since the last release can be found below in the Vanilla Parity section below.

New Touch Controls

New touch controls are now enabled on touch devices by default

Players can choose between “Joystick & tap to interact”, “Joystick & aim crosshair”, or “D-Pad & tap to interact”

New Default Skins

New characters have joined Steve and Alex! These character skins can be selected in the Dressing Room

Vex

Updated the model and texture of the Vex

The Vex retains a slightly larger hitbox to make it easier to fight

Vanilla Parity:

Mobs

While playing tag, baby Villagers will now run at a quicker speed that matches Java Edition

Blocks

Wooden Doors, Iron Doors, Wooden Trapdoors, Iron Trapdoors, and Fence Gates now use the same opening and closing sound effects as Java Edition

Updated Pressure Plates to have different pitches based on their behaviour to match Java Edition

Added unique button click sound for Wooden Buttons to match Java Edition

Crimson and Warped block sets now have a unique set of sounds

Chiseled and Cut Red Sandstone now have smooth undersides (MCPE-20006)

Projectiles landing on Mud will no longer shake repeatedly (MCPE-153744)

Amphibious mobs no longer have trouble pathfinding around Mud Blocks (MCPE-153961)

Mud and Soul Sand Block bounding boxes now matches their visual bounding boxes for when a player places the blocks (MCPE-162252)

Lily Pads now pop with sound and particles when run into by a Boat (MCPE-65138)

Most blocks destroyed from lack of support now have visual particles, audio effects, and cause vibration events

Coral Fans can no longer be placed on the side of Slab blocks (MCPE-116986)

Coral Fans can now survive on top of solid transparent blocks like Glass (MCPE-112407)

Fixed a bug where placed Light Blocks were invisible even while selecting a Light Block

Open container, Command Block, or Structure Block screens now close when players enter Spectator Mode

Spectator Mode now appears on the list of Personal Game Modes in Settings (MCPE-156688)

Allays no longer throw items to spectators (MCPE-162873)

Introducing the next major update experimental toggle! Enable the “Next Major Update” toggle in world settings to enable this content

These features are a work in progress and are still in active development. The design and functionality of these features will likely change before they’re released

Please remember: Worlds that have used experimental toggles will always be flagged as “Experimental”. We recommend keeping these experimental worlds as separate copies from your main saves. More information can be found in this article

Bamboo Wood Blocks

Added the Bamboo family of blocks as a wood type and use for Bamboo

Added Bamboo Raft

Camel

Added Camels, which can spawn in desert villages

Two players can ride Camels together

Camels are tall animals and riders are high enough off the ground, out of range from mob melee attacks

Camels can walk and sprint, or dash with a short burst of speed

Camels randomly sit down for short periods of time and flick their ears about

Chiseled Bookshelf

A new, chiseled variation of the Bookshelf

Can store Books, Book and Quills, and Enchanted Books

Holds up to 6 Books. Keeps the stories and lore of your world safe

Comparators can detect the last book placed/removed. Perfect for hiding secrets in your spooky library

Hanging Sign

A new type of Sign that can be placed beneath and on the side of blocks

Hanging Signs are available for all wood types

Hanging Signs can also be placed under narrow blocks with center support, like Fences

